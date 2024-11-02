The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems that every creative activity has its cost. Scrapbooking, interior design, embroidering, or pottery all have start up costs. Like many chronically online college girls, I can’t help but fawn over aesthetic crafts. I have an entire Pinterest board dedicated to projects I hope to one day complete: painted pottery, embroidered hoodies, crocheted hats…

Unfortunately, I am I full-time student with a part time job. Time is sparse. I’m saving most of what I earn. My limited fun-money goes towards weekly take-out or a date with my boyfriend. Now don’t get me wrong, I am incredibly happy with what I have. But I am also aware of the buy-in cost of hobbies. It can be expensive to practice something! Even a pastime like running can mean $120 shoes.

Still, creativity is so important. Hobbies are crucial to well-being. So what can we do with a spare hour and spare change? Read on for four creative hobbies!

Watercolor

Estimated buy in: $17

Head to your local craft store and pick up the basics. Watercolor can be so relaxing and a perfect low commitment activity. I like to buy postcard to half-sheet sized paper. It’s affordable and allows me to make little prints to write notes on, hang on the fridge, or tack to the wall. I also recommend a basic paint and brush set. You’re ready to paint!

Scrap-booking

Estimated buy in: $25

Scrapbooking gets a bad rap as a kitschy, time-intensive hobby. I propose a return to the root of the word: scraps. A scrapbook can be a place to collage loose photos, receipts, bits of ribbons and washi tape. I am partial to a pretty Moleskine but you can use any notebook. You’ll need glue and maybe some colors (markers, crayons or colored pencils) but then you should be good to start collaging!

Knitting (one-project)

Estimated buy in: $15

Knitting is another relaxing activity. The only catch is, once you’ve finished a project, you will have to buy more yarn. However, one project can take months! And one ball of yarn can cost as low as $5. For beginner projects, I recommend a scarf, hat, or coffee cozy!

Candle-bending

Estimated buy in: $10

This is one of my favorite activities of the interior decorating category. All you need is a set of long taper candles, hot water, and some optional thrifted candle holders. I think candles are such a great way to warm up (in the temperature and cozy sense of the word) a space.

More Creative Hobbies

If none of these caught your attention, look into: embroidery, sewing, crocheting, candle-making, or card-making. Scrolling Pinterest is my favorite way to find new activities. Enjoy!