It feels like every day I check social media and see a new movie reboot or remake being announced. I mean, in 2024 alone we got Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (a sequel), a Mean Girls remake, a Nosferatu remake, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Despicable Me 4. It feels like we have reached a point in entertainment where nothing is an original idea. It’s like we’re stuck in a Groundhog Day scenario, which also got a recent recycled version on Hulu called Palm Springs. This begs the question: Are we running out of ideas?

Surprisingly, creativity is a lot easier to quantify than you’d expect. To measure creativity, experts commonly use the Torrance Test, developed by psychology professor Paul Torrance at the University of Georgia. Unfortunately, these tests have revealed some startling facts. Trends from the Torrance Test show that creativity was steadily rising from the ’60s to the ’80s then plummeted in the ’90s and has been declining ever since. We are literally losing our ability to be creative.

Even though this is only manifesting as bad movies right now, it’s pretty scary to think about the broader implications. I’ll admit I have a hard time thinking of article topics, or even topics for papers or presentations for class. And, even worse, it’s becoming apparent to me that my declining creativity is impacting my problem-solving abilities. And I don’t think I’m alone in this either.

How did this happen?

So, what’s causing this decline in our creative abilities? Well, I hate to tell you this, but it might really be that damn phone. In previous years, experts have generally agreed that smartphones and groupthink are the two biggest factors contributing to our lack of creativity. Smartphones are great tools for productivity; things that could only be done in the office or classroom 20 years ago can now be done from anywhere. But, with this uptick in productivity comes the problem that our brains are never truly quiet, even when our phones are off. An act as mundane as sending a text or playing a mobile game still requires your brain to think and process information. The problem is, as research from Stanford professor Andrew Huberman shows, creativity starts when the brain is not engaged, and your mind is allowed to wander. So, if our phones are constantly engaging us, when do we have time to be creative?

Another side effect of increased smartphone use is groupthink. Groupthink, which used to be relatively rare, has now been exacerbated by social media. According to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, the social media algorithm has curated our feeds to connect people who previously wouldn’t have found each other. This stifles creativity in two ways. First, the algorithm gives us a constant feed of information, reducing the need for original thought. Second, we are too nervous to come up with original ideas that go against the grain and potentially alienate us from the group.

I hate to sound like your mom again, but AI is not doing us any favors either. While I am a proponent of developing AI and figuring out how to effectively implement it, I don’t think it’s worth sacrificing authentic human creativity, and I don’t understand why so many people are not only willing but eager to do so as well.

Even though AI is new, I have already noticed that a lot of human creators are being drowned out by AI-generated content. If we look at Hollywood again for an example, the 2024 Netflix rom-com Mother of the Bride has received countless reviews from viewers claiming that the script is AI-generated. While this is only alleged, this summer a theater in London was set to show a movie with a fully AI-generated script and only canceled the showing due to extreme backlash. As a writer, I’m scared, and you should be too. Even though you may roll your eyes when an older family member says this, I don’t think it’s too outlandish to say AI will be our downfall, assuming that we let it continue to be abused in creative spaces.

Our lack of innovation is going to cause serious problems beyond the creative realm, as well. In the face of existential threats like climate change, overpopulation, gun violence, racism, sexism, and many others, we need creative solutions.

What can we do about it?

So how can we improve our creativity? The first thing you have to do is become more conscious of the way you use technology. Phones are great, and I’ll be the first to admit that I use mine too much, but they are also making it impossible to be bored. According to the Pew Research Center, 42% of mobile phone users said that they use their phones in boring situations, like waiting rooms or traffic. But boredom is exactly what allows our creativity to flow.

Try consciously avoiding your phone when you’re bored, and allow yourself to daydream instead. I know that’s easier said than done, but it’s imperative that we realize that human creativity is more valuable than making time to watch seven hours of TikTok.

It’s obvious that AI is here to stay, so the best solution is to become familiar with it and learn how to use it to your advantage. I’d recommend getting comfortable with employing AI and understanding how it works but also being aware of when you rely on it too much. When you use AI to solve a problem, think of prompts, or create project topics, you’re robbing yourself of an opportunity to use your creative problem-solving skills.

I hope this helps you value your creativity because I cannot watch another careless cash-grab remake of a movie. But, more importantly, if we don’t exercise our creative ability, we will lose it entirely.