A College Girl’s Tips for Avoiding Frat Flu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

As I write this, I am sick on the couch the weekend before all my midterms! It’s a nightmare and it’s a seemingly inescapable aspect of first-semester. But, I have successfully avoided the full-out flu and for that I am proud. Read on for some anecdotal tips on how to escape the commonly-called frat flu.

Sleep

One thing we all know is sleep makes everything better! Being low on sleep or having consistent poor sleep can make you way more likely to get a cold. So, get good sleep and rest when you can. Especially, try not to miss a night of sleep. Sleep deprivation seems to be especially harmful when it comes to getting sick.

Eat a vegetable

There was several weeks of my freshman year experience where I would look in the mirror and think, “Have I eaten a vegetable this week?” Unfortunately, the answer was typically, “no.” I would shrug this off. I was 18, and honestly who cares when you’re young?

Then, I realized that my diet actually did change the way I felt. I did a typical diet transformation; I started focusing on eating protein and produce. I cut out gluten and dairy for my skin, and realized that I was actually quite sensitive to it.

Once I had started, I really realized how different I felt after a few days of no fresh food. My energy would be low and when I did go for a sweet treat or cocktail, I would feel its effects intensely.

Now, I am sure there is a multitude of research behind wellness and healthy eating, but I also know it can be very personal for the individual. So, eat in a way that makes you feel well!

Prepare

If you’re like me, you may have a “tell” before you get sick. A little tickle in your throat or a headache may trigger warning bells in your head — it’s coming. This is the time to strap down and try to prevent the inevitable. Try taking immune-system supporting vitamins like Vitamin C. Take a night-in and take care of yourself by getting some sleep and eating a fulfilling meal.

Stop by the store and get cold medicine if you do not already have some. Buy tissues, vapor rub, or whatever else you think you’ll need to feel better.

Conclusion

Getting sick the first few weeks of college is super common! In the past three years, I have yet to avoid it fully. Still, I have definitely learned some skills on taking care of myself!

Take care!