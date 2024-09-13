The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCU chapter.

*Consult and defer to dermatologists’ and skincare experts’ advice. All advice in this article is based on the writer’s individual, unique experience.*

Over the past year, I have developed acne like never before. It has been a struggle to understand and remedy. And, if there’s any chance I can save a fellow college girl the time and pain of figuring out her skin, I’d write a novel. But, I think a short list will work just as well. Keep reading for three tips on clearing hormonal acne.

An Explanation of My Skin

I should preface this by saying, I have always had sensitive skin. I’m prone to rosacea and redness. I had oily skin as a teen and would get the occasional pimple on my chin. But, from all the photo evidence I can gather, I always had relatively clear skin. So much so that, when I went on birth control to combat immobilizing period symptoms, I barely noticed the transition in my skin from mostly clear to always clear. This article is about my experience learning about and caring for hormonal acne.

Going off Birth Control

Birth control changed my skin. It became stable; looking the same daily. Other aspects changed too. I noticed my skin was less oily and my hair growth slowed. I would characterize this time as my “glass skin” era. My face looked supple and clear.

In the months following going off birth control, my skin started to revolt. I developed pustules in a horizontal teardrop formation across my cheeks. For the first time, I got pimples on my forehead. My upper lip broke out in painful, under-the-skin bumps.

Acne after stopping birth control is a known side effect. I just wasn’t expecting it due to my mostly clear skin before starting on the pill.

My skincare routine remained the same. I continued to wash my pillowcases every other night. I began to cut out gluten and dairy and limited sugar. I was running two to three times a week for exercise like I typically did. As an anxious girl in hormonal flux, my stress levels were high. That’s the only other cause of acne I can think of present at that time.

I had never felt so defeated by my skin. Every day I felt like my face looked worse than the day before. When visiting with my doctor, I was recommended to get regular facials, cut out gluten and dairy (which I did), and lower my stress levels. Still, after six months of no gluten and dairy my skin remained inflamed and in a state of breaking out. When a friend told me my skin “looked good” one day, I nearly broke down in a relieved sob. My acne weighed on me.

Fortunately, as the other symptoms of going off birth control started to calm (irregular periods and mood swings) my skin started to calm down too. I started to have less inflammation and noticed a pattern in my hormonal acne; around the middle of my cycle, my skin would break out and then clear up over the following week. I still struggle with acne, but after 12 months I have discovered a few things that help.

3 Tips for Managing Hormonal Acne

Keep It Simple

Every skin routine needs four products: a double cleanse, moisturizer, and sunscreen. From what I’ve learned, everything outside of this realm is superfluous. The double cleanse is only important to remove sunscreen and/or makeup. So, it’s technically skip-able. Also, these products do NOT have to be expensive. Many drugstore brands are tested by dermatologists and are non-comedogenic (meaning they won’t clog your pores).

Moisturizer is sort of obvious; it will hydrate your skin. Sunscreen will prevent sun damage, irritation, and skin aging. When combatting already inflamed, red skin, this step is critical!

Keeping it simple allows you to strengthen your skin barrier by cutting out irritating products. Also, you’ll notice a “baseline.” What does your skin look like when it’s left alone? When you have the answer to this question, it is way easier to proceed with finding a medication or product that may help your acne.

Notice the Pattern

I noticed that my acne became worse around halfway through the month, every month. Then, it would clear up again. When talking with my sister, she said her skin was the same way! Upon doing a little research, I had a science-backed reason for this.

This led me to a solution: retinoids. I did some more research on hormonal acne medications, decided I wanted a topical medication, and reached out to my doctor about a retinoid called tretinoin. There are over-the-counter retinoids as well. I started with Differin. After a few months use, I felt that my skin was ready for a stronger retinoid. Keep reading to understand the role of retinoids!

Find Your Exfoliator

From my understanding, at the core of acne is clogged pores. So, exfoliating the skin and preventing build-up in the pores prevents acne. I had some success with glycolic acid. Some recommend salicylic acid. The important part is that you are effectively exfoliating your skin, without damaging it. (Put down the exfoliating beads y’all!)

Eventually, I turned to a retinoid called tretinoin. It works by increasing the rate of skin cell turnover, preventing build-up in pores, and thus reducing acne. I have also noticed a smoother-feeling complexion.

I keep the rest of my skincare routine super simple while I use this medication. It is strong and my skin is sensitive. I don’t want to risk irritation by doing too much!

Takeaways

Everyone will have a different journey in solving their acne. There’s no way around this! Everyone is different. But, cutting back to the basics, learning about your skin’s habits, and finding a *safe* exfoliator that works for you are good places to start. The most important things are to understand your skin and listen to expert advice from doctors and acne specialists.

Here’s to clear skin! Good luck!