Everything You Need (or don’t need) for College

I always tell people that it’s impossible to know what college is actually like until you go. Almost nothing can adequately prepare you for the experience of dorm living — between roommates, communal bathrooms, and dining halls, it is both more grueling and more wonderful than you can imagine. This thought absolutely terrified me as a high school senior. I did the only thing I could think of: I started watching every TikTok video on the app about what to bring to college, so that no matter what other challenges I faced, I would never be stuck on campus without a necessity. As I am now officially an upperclassman, it is only right that I pass on this knowledge to future generations. Let’s begin!
Clothes
Please. For the love of all things holy. Do not bring t-shirts to college. If you must bring them, limit yourself to, like, five. College campuses are a breeding ground for free t-shirts. I promise you, you will not be lacking in this department.
Generally, I recommend only bringing clothing items that you have worn in the last six months. Some wiggle room in your closet is a must, especially if you’re a big shopper or planning to rush. Stick to mostly comfortable clothes and shoes, with a few pieces that you can dress up. Choose accessories over statement pieces to get the most wear out of what you bring. A few items you shouldn’t forget about:
- A pair of old sneakers for the gross bar and frat floors
- Rain jacket and shoes that can handle the rain (you will not enjoy walking to class on stormy days without these items)
- Some dressy outfits and shoes for interviews/presentations/events
- Slippers or slides for walking around your dorm
- Wrinkle spray or a steamer instead of an iron
DOrm
Dorm shopping can be SO fun. College decor is abundant in the fall, and I know you’ve probably already got that covered. You’ve also probably heard that you need power strips, a mattress topper, a storage ottoman, and command strips. So, let’s move on to the things that you might not think about right away, but can be total lifesavers.
- Two sets of bedding, so you don’t have to wait for your laundry to be done to use your bed
- A quilt rather than a duvet to avoid the humiliating ordeal of crawling inside your duvet cover to put it back on after you wash it
- A sleeping mask and ear plugs, in case your roomie ever comes in late
- A rug (NO FAUX FUR. TOO HARD TO CLEAN.) Maybe also a bath mat for your shower shoes to dry on
- A full size trash can
- A huge mug that can double as a bowl and exactly one fork, knife, and spoon
- A realllllllllly long phone charger, especially if your bed is lofted
- Two blankets, one for inside, one for outside (picnics, cold sports games, etc.)
- A vacuum. Controversial, but my room got gross enough often enough to justify it. If you have long hair, it will end up everywhere and you’ll be glad you have a way to clean it up without having to borrow someone else’s
- Wall plug air freshener
Toiletries
Communal bathrooms are the WORST. There’s no way around it. I was somewhat prepared for this experience, as my family went camping a lot throughout my childhood. There’s not too many differences between a campground communal bathroom and a college dorm communal bathroom, except you’ll probably see more bugs in your dorm. Yeah. I wish I was joking. Anyway, consider yourself warned, and consider yourself prepared if you stick to this list.
- Shower shoes with holes in the bottom
- A plastic shower caddy with a detachable smaller basket for when you just need to go brush your teeth or wash your face and don’t want to bring the whole thing
- A toothbrush and razor cover so they don’t get nasty and you don’t accidentally slice your hand rummaging in. your shower caddy
- Two bath towels, same reason as the sheets
- A robe, for the walk between your room and the shower and back
miscellaneous
Finally, a section for the things that truly no one thinks of. If you have these things, you will be constantly asked to lend them out to those in need — inconvenient on one hand, but also a great way to make friends.
- Batteries (get a multipack with AA and AAAs)
- Fashion tape — an essential to stay secure on nights out
- A rubber mallet for lofting and de-lofting beds
- A first aid kit plus painkillers, cold medicine, and cough drops
- A screwdriver
- A clear bag for any sports or concert venues that require it
- A full length mirror
Okay, I think that about covers it. I’ll leave the decor choices, makeup/hair/skincare essentials, cleaning supplies, and organization/storage methods up to you. I hope this is helpful in your dorm shopping adventures, and to any incoming first-years — you got this! I survived freshman year and you will too, I promise! Even the communal bathrooms. Oh, that reminds me of one more thing:
- Raid Roach Spray ;)