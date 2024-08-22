Everything You Need (or don’t need) for College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always tell people that it’s impossible to know what college is actually like until you go. Almost nothing can adequately prepare you for the experience of dorm living — between roommates, communal bathrooms, and dining halls, it is both more grueling and more wonderful than you can imagine. This thought absolutely terrified me as a high school senior. I did the only thing I could think of: I started watching every TikTok video on the app about what to bring to college, so that no matter what other challenges I faced, I would never be stuck on campus without a necessity. As I am now officially an upperclassman, it is only right that I pass on this knowledge to future generations. Let’s begin!

Clothes

Please. For the love of all things holy. Do not bring t-shirts to college. If you must bring them, limit yourself to, like, five. College campuses are a breeding ground for free t-shirts. I promise you, you will not be lacking in this department.

Generally, I recommend only bringing clothing items that you have worn in the last six months. Some wiggle room in your closet is a must, especially if you’re a big shopper or planning to rush. Stick to mostly comfortable clothes and shoes, with a few pieces that you can dress up. Choose accessories over statement pieces to get the most wear out of what you bring. A few items you shouldn’t forget about:

A pair of old sneakers for the gross bar and frat floors

Rain jacket and shoes that can handle the rain (you will not enjoy walking to class on stormy days without these items)

Some dressy outfits and shoes for interviews/presentations/events

Slippers or slides for walking around your dorm

Wrinkle spray or a steamer instead of an iron

DOrm

Dorm shopping can be SO fun. College decor is abundant in the fall, and I know you’ve probably already got that covered. You’ve also probably heard that you need power strips, a mattress topper, a storage ottoman, and command strips. So, let’s move on to the things that you might not think about right away, but can be total lifesavers.

Two sets of bedding, so you don’t have to wait for your laundry to be done to use your bed

A quilt rather than a duvet to avoid the humiliating ordeal of crawling inside your duvet cover to put it back on after you wash it

A sleeping mask and ear plugs, in case your roomie ever comes in late

A rug (NO FAUX FUR. TOO HARD TO CLEAN.) Maybe also a bath mat for your shower shoes to dry on

A full size trash can

A huge mug that can double as a bowl and exactly one fork, knife, and spoon

A realllllllllly long phone charger, especially if your bed is lofted

Two blankets, one for inside, one for outside (picnics, cold sports games, etc.)

A vacuum. Controversial, but my room got gross enough often enough to justify it. If you have long hair, it will end up everywhere and you’ll be glad you have a way to clean it up without having to borrow someone else’s

Wall plug air freshener

Toiletries

Communal bathrooms are the WORST. There’s no way around it. I was somewhat prepared for this experience, as my family went camping a lot throughout my childhood. There’s not too many differences between a campground communal bathroom and a college dorm communal bathroom, except you’ll probably see more bugs in your dorm. Yeah. I wish I was joking. Anyway, consider yourself warned, and consider yourself prepared if you stick to this list.

Shower shoes with holes in the bottom

A plastic shower caddy with a detachable smaller basket for when you just need to go brush your teeth or wash your face and don’t want to bring the whole thing

A toothbrush and razor cover so they don’t get nasty and you don’t accidentally slice your hand rummaging in. your shower caddy

Two bath towels, same reason as the sheets

A robe, for the walk between your room and the shower and back

miscellaneous

Finally, a section for the things that truly no one thinks of. If you have these things, you will be constantly asked to lend them out to those in need — inconvenient on one hand, but also a great way to make friends.

Batteries (get a multipack with AA and AAAs)

Fashion tape — an essential to stay secure on nights out

A rubber mallet for lofting and de-lofting beds

A first aid kit plus painkillers, cold medicine, and cough drops

A screwdriver

A clear bag for any sports or concert venues that require it

A full length mirror

Okay, I think that about covers it. I’ll leave the decor choices, makeup/hair/skincare essentials, cleaning supplies, and organization/storage methods up to you. I hope this is helpful in your dorm shopping adventures, and to any incoming first-years — you got this! I survived freshman year and you will too, I promise! Even the communal bathrooms. Oh, that reminds me of one more thing: