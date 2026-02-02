This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TCNJ chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Just like most people on the planet, I am addicted to my phone. Recently, I have been making the effort to decrease my screen time and focus more on my hobbies. Along with this, I have also worked to organize and declutter my digital life. Just like my physical life, when things start to get messy, busy, or just too much, I become easily overstimulated and stressed. Here are some tips to declutter your digital life efficiently.

Uninstall Unused Apps

It is very easy to see an app, be interested in it, download it, use it for a week, then forget it exists for six months. Go through all of your currently downloaded apps and uninstall anything that you don’t remember the last time you used. This will allow you to have more phone storage and less mess on your home screen, making the apps you do use more accessible.

If you are like me and download a bunch of similar apps to see which one I like best and then delete the rest, it is also important you go into your Apple Store and completely remove them from your deleted apps to clean it up too.

Delete Emails and Unsubscribe From Unwanted Email Lists

At the start of each semester, I go through my school email inbox to delete any emails that are unneeded or I haven’t looked at in a while. This helps keep my inbox clean and makes me feel more organized. Doing this every few weeks will keep your inbox less intimidating and keep you updated on your recent mail.

Delete Photos

Keeping photos, videos, and screenshots of things I genuinely do not need is my worst digital crime. Every couple months I attempt to scroll through my camera roll and delete things when I am running low on storage, but eventually get overwhelmed and give up. By creating a regular routine of going through and deleting unwanted photos and such makes it more manageable. Also, do not forget to go in and empty your recently deleted folder!

Manage Notifications

In my attempt to lower my phone screen time, I turned off my notifications for Instagram and TikTok and removed them from my homescreen. I could still access it from going to my App Library, but by removing them from my main apps I began to think of them less. By also not receiving notifications, I do not have a constant reminder the apps exist. I still use them, however with less reminders they exist, I have been able to lower my screen time and use of these apps in general.

Delete Unneeded Computer/Drive Files

When decluttering your digital life, do not forget your laptop too! Delete any files on your desktop, as well as your Google and Microsoft accounts that are not needed anymore. You will gain more storage and be able to save files that serve you better now and in the future.

Organize Your Apps and Files

To make photos, documents, apps, and emails easier to find or organized by specific categories, use the features on your phone and specific apps that allow you to make folders or labels.

Use DND

If you need moments of complete digital silence, take advantage of the “Do Not Disturb,” or “DND,” feature on your phone. You can customize the settings to turn on DND for specific activities, such as sleep or work. I use this feature when I am asleep or need minimal distractions and it is extremely beneficial!

I hope these tips help you declutter your digital life!