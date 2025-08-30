Your Time to Shine: How to Become a Better Version of Yourself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

New year, new me. This is one of the most common phrases, especially around New Years, but change is not something that is limited to the start of the new year. Everyday is a new opportunity to become a better version of yourself, so how do we go about doing that?

What is it that you desire?

The first step of becoming a better version of yourself is figuring out what exactly you desire. This can be long-term or short-term goals. They can include anything from physical and mental health to academic life. You know yourself better than anyone else so have faith in yourself. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to. Your life is an open book that is waiting to be written. Photo by Marco Verch distributed under a CC BY 2.0 license

Taking Initiative

Figuring out what you desire is the easy part, the hard part is taking initiative for change. This step will look different for everyone depending on what you desired. But everyone should keep in mind that taking initiative doesn’t have to be taking a grand step, baby steps also work. Everyone starts somewhere. One of my goals this year to become a better version of myself was eating healthier. Change is hard and you can’t accomplish it overnight. Instead of trying to completely change my lifestyle, I have been making small changes to work toward my overall goals like drinking more water, getting in 10 thousand steps, eating more fruit, etc. Now I’m human, and everyday is not the same. Some days I will do really well and others I will completely disregard what my goal was, and that is OKAY. It is okay to mess up because you are HUMAN.

fIND SOMETHING THAT BRINGS YOU JOY

Life is short, learn to enjoy it a little more by finding something that brings you joy (no not your phone queen). This could be a new hobby, reading, journaling, working out, hanging out with family or friends or baking. It can literally be anything. Find your niche! This activity is for you and for you only. It’s something that will help you calm down, relieve your stress and, as Nabela Noor says, be your pocket of peace. When you do this activity, it should remind you that you are living life for you, on your own terms. What brings me joy is reading, it allows me to escape reality and explore so many different worlds and topics and it is an activity where I don’t owe anyone anything. I read on my own terms, for my own joy. stocksnap.io photographer: Suzy Hazelwood

Find something that brings you wealth

Now when I say wealth, I don’t mean money, unless that is what you really want. Wealth is subjective; it can mean good health, family and friends, knowledge, or religion and faith. Whatever it may be, make sure there is a takeaway. For me, it is talking to my friends and family and keeping a good relationship with them. They are one of my greatest possessions and I don’t know what I would do without them. They have made me the person I am today and from each of them I have learned something that I will carry with me for life. You must find something that brings you wealth in your own way. Photo by THE 5TH from Unsplash

LOOk good, feel good

Take care of yourself, you deserve to look good and feel good. Self-care includes a good sleep schedule, skincare routine, haircare routine, doing your makeup, eating well, staying hydrated and more. You deserve to get 110% out of your body, so you must nourish it and take care of it. Also, looking good will make you feel confident and put together, which is basically setting you up for success. Whenever I want to have a good day I will do my hair and put on a cute outfit. Loving yourself and taking care of yourself is one of the major ways to become better version of yourself. Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels

Stop comparing yourself to others

STOP comparing yourself to others. It will not bring you peace of mind and will only bring you down. Everyone’s journey in life is different, you CANNOT compare your journey to someone else’s. You are not behind, you are just enough and right where you need to be. You will make mistakes, it is absolutely NORMAL. Everyone has made mistakes even if they seem like they are perfect. What matters is that you are able to grow from them.

FIND JOY IN THE LITTLE THINGS IN LIFE

Learn how to find joy and gratitude in your normal, everyday life. For most people, everyday is not a grand massive event, so you must find joy in the little things. This can be as simple as enjoying a sunny, warm day after a series of cloudy ones. It can be getting a coffee to treat yourself, wearing that perfume you’ve been saving, admiring the sunsets, or even the sounds of bird chirping. Life is all about your mindset, so becoming a better version of yourself depends on how you view the little things in life. It can make all the difference.

Be Kind