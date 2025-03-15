My FYP is High-Protein and I Couldn’t be Happier  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The following is not dietary advice, weight-loss guidance, or a guide for bulking/building muscle mass. Please also be mindful of any food allergies before consuming the foods mentioned.

We’re seeing a shift in content that prioritizes whole foods while discouraging consumption of packaged foods high in preservatives and processed ingredients. From insane calorie deficits to keto diets, we’re constantly bombarded with information that promises the secrets to optimizing our fitness and health. While I tend to approach many of these trends with hesitance, I’ve found myself coming back to one particular fad, a concept that’s been emphasized for years but something I really resonated with once I became more consistent with exercise: the high-protein diet.

I must preface this by saying I’m a firm believer in moderation. According to several sources, excessive protein intake might not be the best thing for overall health, especially depending on the source. However, it’s generally known that protein consumption is vital for ensuring adequate muscle and tissue growth, retention, and repair; best of all, it keeps you full for longer! These past few months, I’ve been on a mission to incorporate more protein into my meals, something I recognized I lacked growing up on a South Asian/Indian diet. Much of Indian diet is rooted in carbohydrate-heavy meals with little to no protein content, one of the many reasons there tends to be a higher incidence of cardiovascular disease and Type II diabetes in these populations. In spite of this, I find that actively taking control of our nutrition can help us take a step in the direction of reducing our risk.

I’ve always considered myself more of an ingredient prep person and less of a meal prep person. Recently, this has come in handy. Initially, I found it challenging to assemble many of these recipes from scratch, but I definitely owe a lot of credit to my For You Page. My mornings are pretty straightforward – I always prioritize a high-protein breakfast, whether that be omelet, a yogurt bowl, or chia pudding, but I’m constantly dabbling in new combinations of ingredients. I always try to prep a source of protein for the week besides eggs, which I use alternatively for lunch and/or dinner depending on how I’m feeling, along with other ingredients. I tend to gravitate towards chicken given its versatility and have found a number of ways to mold it to my desire; the key with most meat dishes is definitely a smart use of spices. For my vegans, I recommend incorporating tofu, tempeh, or beans. It’s honestly as simple as throwing some vegetables together, adding some protein, and calling it a night!

Finally, here are some influencers on Instagram, who have introduced me to simple and yet delicious ways to incorporate high-protein nutrition into my arsenal of meals.

I’ve personally seen a big difference from increasing my protein intake, and considering the long-term impact that a sustainable diet like this can have, it’s a lifestyle change I’m happy to continue. High-protein diets might not be for everyone as each body is genetically different, and so are our dietary needs. Listen to your body and recognize that it’s simply a process of trial and error, figuring out what works best for your body and makes you feel best, aligning with your long-term wellness goals. Discover something that’s nourishing yet filling, helping you see the results you aim for.