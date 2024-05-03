College Station Maroon and White 5K Fun Run: 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, May 3, 2024 – Lace your shoes and get ready to run! Created to support its staff members through the staff emergency fund, this fund helps Aggie families facing temporary hardships due to significant life events.

“Texas A&M is truly dedicated to serving its Aggie families, it’s really such a beautiful thing,” Grace Le said. “I’m so glad that there events like this that go back to our community.”

Participating in the Maroon and White 5K doesn’t just promote a healthy lifestyle but it also contributes directly to a cause that directly impacts the lives of fellow Aggies.

This event will take place on May 4. For more information visit: https://visit.cstx.gov/event/maroon-%26-white-5k-fun-run/27365/