Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Athletic Shoes
Athletic Shoes
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels
Culture > News

College Station Maroon and White 5K Fun Run: 2024

Theresa Terrones
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.
People Doing Marathon
Snapwire from Pexels

College Station, Texas, May 3, 2024 – Lace your shoes and get ready to run! Created to support its staff members through the staff emergency fund, this fund helps Aggie families facing temporary hardships due to significant life events.

“Texas A&M is truly dedicated to serving its Aggie families, it’s really such a beautiful thing,” Grace Le said. “I’m so glad that there events like this that go back to our community.”

Participating in the Maroon and White 5K doesn’t just promote a healthy lifestyle but it also contributes directly to a cause that directly impacts the lives of fellow Aggies.

This event will take place on May 4. For more information visit: https://visit.cstx.gov/event/maroon-%26-white-5k-fun-run/27365/

Theresa Terrones is a current member of the PR committee at the HerCampus chapter at the University of Texas A&M. She is responsible for submitting designs for merchandise, and submitting press releases. She enjoys writing about pop culture, fashions and up and coming trends. Beyond HerCampus, Theresa works as a volleyball referee for intramural sports at TAMU. This position allows her to combine the love for the sport and also have a paying position at the same time. She is currently a sophomore Communications Major at Texas A&M and hopes to be able to work in PR for a beauty brand or the entertainment industry (specifically music). Theresa loves to meet new people. In her free time you can find Theresa hanging out with her friends, playing volleyball, visiting family, discovering new music, online shopping, listening to her favorite podcast or traveling for the weekend. She also loves to go grocery shipping and try new recipes along with thrift and buy vintage. Lake Bryan is her favorite spot to unwind with friends and read a book, but she also loves a relaxing tan in the afternoon. She likes to stay busy but also have an active lifestyle, her current favorite activity is yoga and she dabbles in weightlifting. https://www.linkedin.com/in/theresa-terrones-066580274/