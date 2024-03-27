Bring Your Friends To Community Yoga At Lakewalk!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, March 30, 2024 – From 8am to 9am, there are FREE Yoga classes! Classes are held every Saturday at Lakewalk. It is REQUIRED that you bring your own yoga mat and bottle of water. Stay connected with the Lakewalk social media accounts for any yoga updates regarding cancelations! Yoga classes will be canceled if the temperature is below 45 degrees. Classes are outdoors so dress according to the weather!

When you arrive, find a spot on the Pavilion lawn. Yoga classes are designed for all levels of participants. The goal is to warm up your body and mind through various yoga stretches. Yoga at Lakewalk is free to participate in and is open to the public!

LOCATION:

Lake Walk 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807