Gym anxiety can be the biggest obstacle between you and your fitness goals. For many, gym anxiety isn’t just a feeling of discomfort—it’s a genuine barrier to reaching your personal goals. Whether it’s the fear of being judged, not knowing how to use the machines, or feeling out of place. Overcoming these fears can be challenging, and at times, that unease feels more intense than any workout. If you are wanting to go to the gym, but are constantly held back by your fears, there are a few key strategies to help you overcome it.

Have a pre-planned routine!

It’s never a good idea to go to the gym without a workout plan. It’s important to ask yourself what your goals are and create a strategy to achieve them. Consider which machines you’ll use, the muscles you want to target, and the specific exercises you’ll incorporate into your routine. One easy way to do this is by taking inspiration from workout routines you find online and saving them for future gym sessions. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok are packed with workout routines and tips that can help guide you.

Go with a friend!

Having someone with you can make the gym feel a lot less intimidating. For your first visit, try bringing a friend who’s familiar with gym equipment and etiquette—they can guide you through using the machines and help you feel more comfortable in the space. Even if your friend is new to the gym too, it’s reassuring to have someone by your side as you can both learn together. Tackling that initial sense of anxiety can become easier when you’re not doing it alone. Plus, working out with a friend is a great way to spend time together while staying active!

Sign up for a workout class!

Gyms regularly offer guided workout classes for their members, which can be easily found on your gym’s website, social media, or posted around the facility. These classes can include yoga, pilates, cycling, boxing, and more, so it’s easy to find one that interests you. Many are divided by skill level, so look for a beginner-friendly class to start with. These classes tend to be less intimidating because you simply follow the instructor’s lead throughout the workout, and if you have any questions or need assistance, the instructor is there to help guide you.

Remind yourself, nobody is watching you!

It’s easy to feel like all eyes are on you at the gym, and that people will judge you if you’re doing something wrong. But it’s important to remember that this is far from reality. Most gym-goers are focused on their own routines, with their headphones in, and aren’t paying attention to anyone else. It’s crucial to focus on yourself and not be distracted by imaginary judgments. Remember, everyone started somewhere, and it’s not embarrassing to ask for help. Personally, I’ve found that some of the friendliest people are at the gym, and they’re usually happy to help you if you need guidance with a machine or have any questions.

By implementing these strategies and shifting your focus, you can change your gym experience from a source of anxiety into a rewarding journey toward achieving your fitness goals!