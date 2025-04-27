Melatonin Meets Kardashian: Can Lemme’s Sleep Gummies Actually Help You Sleep?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s face it: as students we often struggle to get enough sleep. Between academic pressures, juggling social commitments, and the occasional noisy neighbor, falling asleep isn’t always easy. I’ve tested a great deal of remedies — warm milk, meditation, hot showers… you name it. Even on days when I am exhausted, I still find myself staring at the ceiling and wide awake. I’ve tried numerous natural sleeping supplements and when I saw Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand Lemme released sleep gummies, I was intrigued to try them. I took them for a week to discover if they could be my next sleep schedule saviour.

Right off the bat, these mixed berry-flavored gummies were pleasingly tasteful. Unlike some other sleep supplements that taste like medicine, or leave a weird aftertaste, these gummies are sweet with a slight tang. A more sophisticated version of gummy vitamins. Each bottle costs £23 and contains thirty gummies. The recommended dose is 1-2 gummies, taken thirty minutes before bedtime.

So, what exactly makes these gummies different and what exactly is in them?

Firstly, melatonin. Melatonin is a hormone that your body naturally produces in response to darkness, signalling that it’s time to sleep. Taking it as a supplement can help reset your internal clock, typically consumed in remedy of jet lag or insomnia.

Secondly, L-Theanine. L-Theanine is an amino acid found in tea leaves which promotes relaxation. It works by increasing alpha brain waves and reducing stress hormones. Restoring the calm to your racing mind.

Thirdly, the gummies contain chamomile extract. A classic sleep support, chamomile has been used to ease anxiety and improve sleep quality. Its flavonoids bind to GABA receptors in the brain, which helps reduce nervous system activity.

Other notable ingredients include:

Passionflower extract (25mg): traditionally used to combat restlessness and insomnia.

Vitamin B6 (1mg): helps convert tryptophan (an amino acid) into serotonin, a precursor to melatonin.

(an amino acid) into serotonin, a precursor to melatonin. Clean formula: vegan, gluten-free and no artificial flavors or sweeteners (always a plus!)

So, did they work? I kindly remind you that these supplements can have side effects, and aren’t always right for everyone. This was a personal decision which I carefully considered before consumption.

On the first night, I felt a gentle and natural wind-down within twenty to thirty minutes. On reflection, I believe I fell asleep faster than during my previous restless nights and stayed sound asleep. There was no groggy feeling the next morning, this was a big relief as some melatonin supplements have left me feeling a little foggy the next morning.

Over the next week, I experimented with just one gummy and found it equally effective for lighter sleep support. While I do think they supported my sleep, I can’t be certain that they were the sole cause of my improved sleep health.

Since I was looking for a natural, non-habit forming sleep aid that also tasted good, the Lemme sleep gummies seemed to be a good choice for me. However, I am also aware that my positive experience with these gummies may be attributed to a potential placebo effect. With Kourtney Kardashian’s widespread cultural influence, especially over young individuals, the line may have become blurred between authentic health advice and strategic marketing.