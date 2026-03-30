Cool Girls Cook!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Five easy recipes to add to the rotation

While I might not know how to write a perfect essay or brave the Scottish winter with grace, I do know a few things about cooking. Growing up next to my mom in the kitchen, I learned how to sautee, caramelize, whip, and ultimately create simple food that tasted good and felt good to eat. While I am by no means calling myself a professional, I feel qualified to offer some insight into clean, healthy recipes suitable for any dorm or flat. Cooking is such an integral part of life at university and becoming more independent, so having some simple recipes in your back pocket that can save time, won’t break the bank, and fuel you for study sessions and nights out is a must. Not to mention it is the perfect way to connect you to your culture, take time for yourself, or spend quality time with friends and family!

recipe one: Quinoa Mediterranean salad

This recipe has been on constant repeat since I came to uni because it’s packed with fibre and protein, it’s so easy to customize, and it’s the perfect meal prep for the week. I like to make a larger batch and keep it throughout the week, but you can totally customize this dish by making the portions single-serve and by adding or removing any ingredients!

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 cucumber diced

1 container of baby tomatoes, diced

1 small red onion, diced

Feta cheese (cubed or crumbled)

1 can of chickpeas

Dressing: 4 tbs olive oil 3 tbs white/red wine vinegar Juice of one lemon 1 tsp honey 1 clove garlic, minced

Herbs: Dill Parsley Thyme Mint

Salt/pepper to taste

Start by cooking your quinoa according to the directions. While that is cooking, prep all your veggies and herbs (dried or fresh work, but I recommend fresh), then add them to a bowl. Then mix all the ingredients for your dressing in a separate bowl, add them to your veggie mix, and toss in your quinoa once it’s finished cooking.

Recipe two: chicken caesar wrap

This dish is a classic, and so easy to whip up with only a couple of ingredients, making it the perfect cheap and healthy meal!

ingredients:

1 Chicken breast

Seasonings: 1 clove of garlic, sliced Herbs 1 Lemon

1 Caesar kit

Tortilla

Start by tackling your chicken. You can totally use pre-cooked chicken, but if you choose to make it yourself, start by patting your chicken dry, then topping it with some salt, pepper, Italian herb mix, sliced garlic, and a squeeze of lemon. Then cook your chicken for 5-7 minutes on each side, let it rest a couple of minutes, then slice it up. Add your chicken to a Caesar salad kit with all the fixings, then toss it together before adding it all into a tortilla wrap!

recipe three: lemon tomato pasta

This is one of the first recipes I made for myself at uni, and I’ve been addicted ever since. It’s so comforting and delicious, and is the perfect weeknight dinner. This recipe makes enough for one but it can easily be expanded to feed lots of people!

ingredients:

1 serving of pasta

1 Lemon

1 tsp olive oil

1 cup Cherry tomatoes

2 tbs Parmesan

2 cloves of garlic

1 tbs Butter

Herbs

Salt

Chili flakes

Start by salting and boiling your pasta water, then add your pasta. While that is cooking, make your sauce. Slice the cherry tomatoes in half and add them to a saucepan on medium-high heat with olive oil. Let those break down for 3-4 minutes, then add roughly chopped or sliced garlic, the juice of one lemon, salt, chili flakes, and Italian herbs. Allow all this to come together for about 4 minutes before adding in your butter. By now, your pasta should be ready, so reserve ¼ cup of pasta water and add it to the sauce. Then drain your pasta and add it to the sauce along with Parmesan.

recipe four: shrimp wraps

This dish is great because it’s good for you and super versatile! You can make tacos, lettuce wraps, or bowls, and add any veggies or additions you have lying around.

ingredients:

1 cup shelled shrimp (frozen or fresh)

¼ tsp Paprika

¼ tsp chili flakes

Pinch of salt

1 clove of garlic, diced

1 Lime

1 cup cooked rice of your preference

1 Avocado

⅓ cup diced Tomatoes

½ a Red onion, diced

Tortillas/lettuce wraps

Start by cooking your rice according to the packaging instructions. Then cook your shrimp by heating oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat, then adding your shrimp along with the seasonings and garlic, and cooking until pink, about 5 minutes. Then, squeeze the lime juice over the shrimp before prepping your vegetables. When all your ingredients are ready, you can assemble your wraps or make this into a bowl, squeezing lime over the final product!

recipe five: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Date Bark

This snack has been a constant for me; it’s so quick to make and can be stored in the freezer for an easy, healthy sweet treat.

ingredients:

⅓ cup Peanut butter

1 cup dates, pitted and halved

⅓ cup melted dark chocolate

Flaky sea salt

Start by arranging your halved dates between two sheets of parchment paper. Then, take a rolling pin or a cylindrical object and roll out the dates on top of the parchment. When they are all stuck together and flat, spread first your peanut butter on top of the flattened dates, then the melted chocolate. Top with flaky sea salt, then put in the freezer for 30 minutes to an hour before cutting into squares.