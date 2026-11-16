This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at St. Andrews chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is mindfulness?

It’s a word we’re constantly hearing, usually in the context of how we should be implementing it more within our lives. I’m sure we’ve all heard it. I’m sure we’ve all heard someone telling us we need to “be more mindful,” but what does that actually mean? We’re hearing about this concept constantly, yet for some reason we’re never actually told how practice it. I vividly remember when the idea of mindfulness first seemed to come to consciousness in my life and all of my teachers were scrambling for one of those bells so that they could tell us to “be mindful.” Making it out to be such a big deal only made me want to do it less, but as I’ve grown up I’ve started figuring out how it could actually be useful. Being mindful is paying attention. It’s being conscious of not just the things around you, but every single thing you’re doing and feeling.

I remember the first time someone told me the cold, hard truth. It was last year in the bleakness of a Scottish February, and the person finally strayed away from the “you need to be mindful” concept, and added another component, “it’s hard.” Those two words brought somewhat of a relief over me. I think mindfulness has been hyped up so frequently that it’s gotten hard to see it for what it actually is. It’s not just like one day we can wake up eternally mindful. But if it’s difficult, why should we even practice it?

How to implement it

I think the most difficult thing that’s presented around the idea of being mindful is the idea of taking on something new. We’re all already busy. Now, we have to be mindful too? It leads you to ask, “Does that take more time out of my schedule?” The thing is being mindful isn’t like meditation, though meditation does help you practice being mindful. It was that same person who told me that being mindful doesn’t mean adding something, but taking advantage of what you’re doing already. Take something you do daily, maybe that’s running, showering, walking to class, or even brushing your teeth, and practice being mindful during that. You’re probably wondering how that even works. You can tell yourself you’re being mindful, but are you actually? I think the easiest advice is to start small. Focus on what you’re doing; what do you hear, smell, taste: what are all of your senses feeling at this present moment? Just thinking about that, focusing on where you are and what you’re doing- that’s all it takes to be mindful. Once you start implementing mindfulness in your everyday life, in small increments, that’s when you can expand. Add it to more, during class, while you’re journaling about your day. Whatever you’re doing, I assure you that you can be more mindful with it.

Why’s it important?

So, why? It’s always a good question, but the answer is simple. Maybe it seems like doing a lot, but that’s why you have to start small. Even in those small moments when you’re just starting out practicing, you’re being more present in your own life. We all know that whole idea of noticing the little things and appreciating them: being mindful is how we can actually do that. If we’re more present during the little moments of our lives, we’re able to see and experience more. Being mindful is how we’re able to appreciate the small things around us; all of those tiny things that dictate our every moment, those things that we skim over. Being mindful is like opening a door to the world, one that allows you to face it head on and experience it in full.

Musical Mindfulness

We’ve all had that moment when we’re listening to a song and we realize how well it encapsulates our lives at that very moment. It’s an incredible feeling. Just like when you listen to a song you played on repeat a few years ago, and it takes you straight back to that moment. We all know that music is powerful. It’s another way to open us up to the world. But the other thing about music is the fact that it’s conditional. It exists somewhat on a binary of taking us out of a moment, or bringing us into one. Focusing on this second category, how can we make a playlist that brings us into a moment and helps us to be more mindful? My favorite time to be mindful is when I’m walking back home, not in a rush to get anywhere or see anyone. I put on music and observe the world around me: where the sun is, what the leaves are doing, how fast I’m walking, the breeze if there is one, even my footsteps.

My first recommendation in trying to find songs is that you’re probably not looking for something extremely up beat. You want to be relaxed so that you’re able to open your mind and you aren’t distracted. My second is to add songs you may not know as well. If you’re listening to songs you can identify with a period of your life, or something emotional, or even your favorite song, it’s easy to get lost in the music. While you should be aware of what you’re listening to, it shouldn’t be consuming. It shouldn’t overpower your other senses. On this note, the songs shouldn’t be terribly sad or emotional. They should be relaxing so that they allow you to be more at ease. If you’re tense, you can’t be as in tune to the world around you. I think it’s also important to make your mindful playlist somewhat distinct from the rest of your music. That way, when you hear the songs, your brain is immediately ready to take on the world around you.

Mindfulness is the awareness you have for the moment you are actively existing in. It involves all of your senses. If you are being truly mindful, you are completely aware of all the aspects of your surroundings. This is exactly why it can be easier to practice being mindful with one of your senses being consumed by one thing, as that allows you to focus on all of your other senses. Music has the power to center you, allowing you to open yourself to your surroundings so that you can practice being mindful. Mindfulness is a balance, and before we take on exams and final deadlines, I think it’s important to be able to find ways to put our mind and anxieties at ease.