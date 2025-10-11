Thriving at Skidmore: A Guide to Staying Active, Happy, and Healthy 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is often said to be the highlight of your life—right? How can this even be possible? After all, it is one of the biggest adjustments you will have to deal with in your lifetime. From increasingly difficult classes, living away from your family, and for many of us, living in completely new states, there is one thing that this difficult change creates: stress. With all of this going on, and the pressure to succeed academically, mental health is so essential. Despite this often being overlooked, the Healthy Mind Study found that 44% of college students struggle with depression, while 37% struggle with anxiety. With that being said, to really make this cliché become a reality, the value of staying active is more important than ever.

Here at Skidmore College, there are many underutilized resources that are designed to help students stay active, which in turn is proven to increase their mental health. We are lucky enough to have the recently-built McCaffery-Wagman Tennis and Wellness Center, which is home to much of the programs I will be discussing throughout the rest of this piece. However, before we get to that, I will be doing a dive into the most simple activities that can help create even just the smallest boost, in a short amount of time, to your mental health.

Basic Activities

Take a walk: Do you have some of your favorite music? Why not pair that with a short walk through campus. If you want even more serenity, why not try the trails that Skidmore offers in the North Woods, just off the outskirts of campus. Check out this map of the trails, which range from 0.5-1.1 miles. While you’re there, I’d recommend practicing some mindfulness, which could include looking at the surrounding foliage, or trying to spot small animals scurrying along the path.

Games on the green: In addition, Skidmore has some beautiful green space that I would highly recommend you take advantage of. It could be as simple as taking your homework and doing it on the chairs outside, or playing games with your friends. As I’m writing this, looking around, I can see friends playing either volleyball, soccer, frisbee, and spikeball all out on the green in front of the dining hall. Even if it’s for a few minutes in between your classes, this can serve as a mental reset.

Sporting events: Even if you don’t play a sport, Skidmore has 19 varsity sports that welcome fans! To take your mind off the stresses of school, come spend a night at the gymnasium, boathouse, rink, or field to support your classmates—and have fun with your friends while drenched in Skidmore spirit.

Programs Unique to Skidmore

Biking: While I haven’t gotten a chance to try the bikes at Skidmore, I have heard of people who absolutely love them. We are lucky enough to partner with CDPHP Bikes, which allows for all Skidmore students to rent out bikes free of charge. Students will enjoy riding the quick, easy ride downtown to visit a local coffee shop, or just around campus to enjoy the beautiful scenery. To learn more about how to access these, you can visit this link.

Workout classes: In my opinion, these are one of the most unique, yet not popularized activities that we have to offer. Most of which are held in the McCaffery-Wagman Tennis and Wellness Center, and they include: beginner tennis listens, spin class, yoga, pilates, dance, cardio sculpt, and much more. Free of charge, these are a great place if you don’t know where to start. Rather than being daunted by the gym, especially if you are alone, the instructors welcome people of all levels.

Bonus tip! With all of these being in McCaffery-Wagman, Skidmore has Therapy dogs in attendance a number of hours during the week. If you need some extra motivation to go get your workout in, the dogs will be there waiting for you!

Intramurals: Did you know that being a varsity athlete isn’t the only way to play your favorite sports? These leagues run all three seasons, and include: basketball, soccer, volleyball, and tennis, all of which are co-ed. Another fan-favorite, though it’s not technically an intramural, are the Wombats—Skidmore’s ultimate frisbee team. I have friends who have watched and participated in these games, and everyone has something positive to say. This can also be a great way to meet new people, no matter if it’s your first semester at Skidmore, or your last.

For more information on how to sign up, click here.

IdeaLab: There’s a reason why painting or drawing is proven to combat anxiety. Even though this is true, what if I told you that Skidmore has a whole center to take that up a notch. Again free of charge, this area supplies countless materials for sewing, 3D printing, making buttons, stickers, and so much more. You can craft, sculpt, or build pretty much anything you can imagine. Next time you are stressed, I would highly recommend spending time in the IdeaLab. Another bonus is if you don’t know how to sew, for example, you can sign up for classes that will teach you. No idea is too small.

With October just beginning, Saratoga Springs is one of the hubs for gorgeous red, yellow, and orange foliage. As the trees are turning color, it’s the perfect time of year to explore all the ways to stay active that Skidmore has to offer. Not only will you have fun doing it, but overall mental health will improve, which is important for the brisk winter months looming ahead.

**If you want to learn more or talk with health-related resources, it’s recommended that you reach out to Skidmore’s therapists or check out the Garage.

Sources:

mental-health-crisis-college-campuses