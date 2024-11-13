How Stepping Away from Skidmore’s Campus Helps Me Thrive  

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

As a senior, I’ve noticed burnout creeping in more than ever, often affecting my sleep and causing me to feel overwhelmed. When these feelings surface, I ask myself what I’m doing wrong, despite my efforts to stay organized. At the start of each year, I’m on top of everything with a planned schedule on my phone, multiple alarms, a clean room, time for socializing, and regular breaks. But as a senior, the added pressure of future career decisions has made balancing everything a bigger challenge. I’m still learning that independence in college is a much bigger adjustment than living at home with my parents, where there was more predictability, and less pressure to juggle everything individually.

College life brings higher responsibilities: academic rigor, strict attendance policies, internships, jobs, clubs, living situations, and social life. This combination makes burnout even harder to avoid. And being a senior intensifies the mental load. I’ve noticed that burnout feels worse if I stay on Skidmore’s small, somewhat isolated campus for too long, where walking the same paths daily can feel like being stuck in a repetitive loop.

For me, it’s so important to get off campus at least twice a week in nearby coffee shops or parks to reset. I usually go to Uncommon Grounds or walk at Saratoga State Park. Every few weeks, I need a bigger break—a weekend trip to New York City, or a day trip to Lake George—where a change of pace and fresh environment recharges me. Returning home to see family in Westchester, NY, and taking dance classes in New York City is especially important to me. In the past, I’ve visited friends and family at other schools, like Johns Hopkins, Binghamton, and Williams College, for a great change of scenery and to experience different aspects of campus life, not offered at Skidmore. Each trip gives me the mental reset I need to return to Skidmore feeling motivated and inspired.

Skidmore’s peaceful campus is ideal for studying but can feel deserted, especially on weekends. Getting away lets me shake off any sense of cabin fever and experience new surroundings. It’s a reminder that there’s a broader world beyond this tight-knit campus. When I return to Skidmore, I’m recharged with new ideas and renewed energy, making me more productive and positive about my routines.