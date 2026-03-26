You Might Not Need a New Routine, You Might Just Need a Reset

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We’ve all been there: you feel off, unmotivated, maybe even a little behind. Your first instinct? Fix it. Build a new routine. Download a planner. Wake up earlier. Be more productive.

But what if the problem isn’t your routine? What if you’re just tired?

Not Every Slump Is a Problem to Solve

Somewhere along the way, we started treating every slump like a personal failure, something that needs to be optimized, scheduled, and solved. Social media is full of “that girl” routines, productivity hacks, and morning checklists that promise to reset your life.

And while those things can be helpful, they also send a quiet message: if you’re struggling, you’re not doing enough. But sometimes, you’re not doing anything wrong. You’re just exhausted.

Rest Isn’t Laziness, It’s Necessary

Not every low moment is a sign that you need to try harder. Sometimes it’s your body and mind asking you to slow down. Rest isn’t laziness, it’s maintenance. It’s how you recover, rest, and make progress sustainably.

As Jonny Thomson explains through the idea of the law of reversed effort, “The harder we try with the conscious will to do something, the less we shall succeed.”

Think about it, when you’re constantly pushing yourself without a break, everything starts to feel harder. Tasks take longer. Motivation drops. Even things you enjoy can feel draining. No amount of color-coded planning can fix burnout.

But rest can.

You Don’t Need to Earn Your Rest

What are the biggest lies we tell ourselves is that rest has to be deserved. That we need to finish everything first, be productive enough, or “have a good reason” to take a break.

You don’t have to hit a breaking point to justify slowing down. You’re allowed to rest simply because you’re human.

Rest doesn’t have to be dramatic or perfectly curated. It can look like going to bed earlier instead of forcing yourself to finish everything on your to-do list. It could mean saying no to plans, taking a day off, or permitting yourself to not be productive for a while.

Doing Less Can Actually Help You Do More

The truth is, we’ve glamorized being busy. We celebrate full schedules and nonstop productivity, but rarely talk about the importance of pausing.

As Maggie Harriman writes, “We wear our stress like a badge of honor, as if the busier we are, the more impressive we must be.”

We forget that doing less, sometimes, is exactly what allows us to do more later.

Listen to What You Actually Need

So the next time you feel like you’re falling behind or slipping out of your routine, pause before you try to fix it. Ask yourself what you actually need.

Is it a better plan? Or is it rest?

Because you don’t always need to reinvent your life, sometimes, you just need to give yourself a break!

And maybe that pause you’ve been avoiding is exactly what you need. Not a reset, not a brand-new routine, but a moment to breathe without pressure. We’re so used to feeling every gap in our day that stillness can feel uncomfortable, even wrong.

But the rest is where clarity returns. It’s where your energy rebuilds and your motivation returns naturally, without forcing it. You don’t have to earn rest by burning yourself out first.

You’re allowed to take a step back simply because you need it, no justification required!

How do you know when it’s time to rest instead of reset? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!