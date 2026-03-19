WTF Is A “Fart Walk?” I Asked Experts About The Viral TikTok Trend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I think TikTok can’t get weirder, it always surprises me. “Fart walks” are popping up all over social media, and it’s just as odd as it sounds. However, taking one has some benefits, yes, seriously.

OK, so what is a fart walk?

Marilyn Smith, a Canadian cookbook author, coined the term. Smith swears by taking short post-dinner walks with her husband to “get things moving,” and this means sometimes literally passing gas while on a walk.

“The whole point of a fart walk is to stimulate your digestive tract after you eat so you can pass gas and have a lovely rest of your evening, but it also has wonderful benefits for your overall health since it supports blood sugar regulation and can decrease your risk of type 2 diabetes,” Smith told Food & Wine in a May 2025 interview.

Smith goes on to explain that people underestimate short walks, especially the small things one does in their daily lives that can have a significant impact on their long-term health.

Understandably, the trend quickly went viral on TikTok with other creators filming themselves on a casual neighborhood walk and referring to them as “fart walks” to help digestion and release some “pressure”, no pun intended.

Many creators have had positive experiences with this “health hack” and have discussed continuing to walk after their meals.

Are the “fart walk” benefits actually medically factual?

The short answer is yes. And experts are backing it up.

“Physical activity, such as walking after a meal, has been shown to improve burping, bloating, and flatulence,” Yvette Hill, a registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of YHN & Co, said. “One theory is that walking may increase abdominal contractions, which in turn, increase gastrointestinal motility.”

Hill also notes that regular post-meal movement can improve gut microbiome health and even alleviate symptoms of conditions like IBS, GERD, and IBD.

“It’s a simple and evidence-backed habit with far-reaching benefits for the digestive system,” she adds.

“There has always been sound science behind taking a walk after a meal,” Dr. Nicholas Dragolea, MD, and founder of My Longevity Centre in London, said. “The light walking stimulates abdominal and pelvic muscles, helping shift trapped gas and improve digestion.”

Walking helps your gut work better by increasing blood flow to the digestive system. This encourages better gut motility by increasing intestinal muscle contractions and promoting the release of gas, which prevents bloating.

Dragolea also notes that post-meal walks help reduce glucose spikes.

“Over time, this may lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes and support better weight management. If you’re prone to reflux, I’d recommend waiting 10 minutes before walking to let food settle,” Dragolea said.

Lisa Workman, a clinical exercise physiologist and certified yoga therapist, breaks it down even further.

“A recent study showed that walking after eating is just as effective, and in some cases more effective than medication in relieving post-meal bloating and fullness,” she said.

She explains that light walking promotes peristalsis, those wave-like contractions that move food and gas through your digestive system.

“Posture may help, too. Walking upright with your hands behind your back may apply gentle pressure on the abdomen, encouraging digestion and gas release,” Workman said.

Beyond digestive comfort, these walks can also help regulate blood sugar levels. After a meal, your muscles use glucose more efficiently when you’re active, which helps prevent blood sugar spikes and boosts insulin sensitivity.

Both of which are beneficial for energy and long-term metabolic health. For anyone dealing with acid reflux, a gentle walk can help reduce pressure in your stomach and encourage smoother digestion.

Walking also supports heart health by improving circulation, lowering blood pressure, and strengthening your cardiovascular system over time. It’s good for your mental health, too.

Research shows that even a short 10-minute walk can reduce fatigue and elevate your mood, making it a quick and easy way to reset during a busy day.

Regular walks also promote better sleep by helping regulate your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and reducing stress. Plus, walking can support weight management by burning calories and encouraging healthy habits.

While the name “fart walk” may sound funny, the benefits are too good to pass up. From better digestion to improved mood and sleep, a quick post-meal walk might just be the easiest wellness trend to add to your routine.



What are some silly ways you’ve learned to be healthier? Let us know @HerCampusSJSU!