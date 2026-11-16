This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SJSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One thing I noticed when I started college is that I didn’t have time for anything, yet I still had all the time in the world. If I wasn’t studying or doing schoolwork, I was working hours at part-time jobs. And even during the times when I did neither, I constantly thought about what more I could do to fill my seemingly empty resume compared to my peers.

College as a culture views time as something you need to optimize in order to succeed. And so hobbies are seen as a “waste of time.” Why do things that aren’t really contributing to my goals when I could be studying more, working more and getting ahead?

This constant grind culture leads us to become no strangers to burnout, stress and feeling lost in our own identity. So, I started to look back. How come in middle school and high school, when I was putting more hours into school and had more things to do in general, I didn’t feel this stressed or overwhelmed?

Well, I used to be, as my friends referred to me, “a jack of all trades.” Drawing, playing the guitar, painting, making jewelry, crocheting, crafting, you name it, I’ve tried it. YouTube University never failed to feed my obsession with finding new hobbies.

I never felt bored, because the time I now spend scrolling on my phone, chipping away at my attention span, I used to spend discovering rabbit holes of new interests and skills I believed I could do.

I began to test my theory. I got back into hobbies I used to do or had always wanted to try. I started journaling after class, writing stories in my head I’d never put on paper, making beaded bracelets for my friends, filling in my sketchbook, learning how to sew and bleach my old clothes, and going to skateparks after work to learn how to skateboard.

I felt myself slowly coming back to my old 13-year-old self, who did things just to have fun. No certain goal to obtain, no pressure to impress. Just doing stuff because I liked it. I realized that hobbies are the one thing I can do without any stakes or expectations, and at my own pace.

Doing them brought me joy and a sense of freedom I didn’t get anywhere else. I got to fail and make mistakes with no judgment.

Hobbies are not a waste of time. They’re an investment in a different kind of growth. With everything you try, you become more creative. With every new obstacle, you learn to problem-solve. And by the end, you get a cool skill or creation to show for it.

If you want to get back into old hobbies or start discovering new ones, here’s where you can start! Pinterest is my ultimate hobby portal. You can find niche crafts, fashion inspo and lists of whatever it is you’re interested in.

Another great way is to connect with people, because you’d be surprised by the diverse hobbies people have. Joining a club is a great way to do that. At the end of the day, doing something just because it makes you happy might be the most underrated flex there is.

What are some hobbies you can’t wait to dive into? Let us know at @HerCampusSJSU!