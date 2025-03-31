The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Scranton chapter.

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of The University of Scranton.

When you’re a college student, it can be tough to balance the chaos of academics and taking care of your body. Between classes, social life, and extracurricular activities, it might seem impossible to fit in a workout. However, I’ve found that spin classes are one of my favorite ways to stay active and relieve stress, all while having fun! Here are four reasons why you should try a spin class:

1. Health Benefits

Cycling is one of the ultimate full-body workouts. You’ll get a great cardio workout while also strengthening your legs, arms, and core. Intense intervals can help boost endurance and burn calories efficiently. Also, by consistently going to classes, you’ll notice an increase in stamina and overall fitness improvements. Spin is a great way to stay in shape and build strength (Cronkleton, 2019).

2. Great Motivator

Spin classes are a fantastic way to get excited about exercising! The high-energy atmosphere, incredible instructors, and motivating music make it easy to push yourself harder than you might in an independent workout. Even on days when you feel sluggish, the energy of the class can help you power through, leaving you feeling accomplished!

3. Sense of community

Group workouts can help strengthen new or current friendships. These classes can also help bring an overall sense of community into your daily routines. I love going to spin classes with friends and getting a great workout together while having fun while doing it! If you are having trouble getting motivated to exercise, a group workout might be the perfect solution. Being surrounded by people who share similar fitness goals can provide the extra push needed to stay consistent.

4. Playlists are amazing

One of the BEST parts of spin classes is the music. The playlists match the pace of the workout, making it easier to stay engaged and energized. The right music can turn an intense workout into a fun and exhilarating experience. At the University of Scranton, my favorite playlists have been themed ones, which have included early 2000s, girl pop, Disney, and Tate McRae songs.

If you’re seeking a fun, high-energy workout that keeps you fit, motivated, and stress-free, consider trying spin classes! At the University of Scranton, classes are available at various times throughout the week, featuring different instructors who teach intermediate, moderate, and high level classes.

Source:

https://www.healthline.com/health/benefits-of-a-spin-class#choosing-your-class