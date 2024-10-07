The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Queen's U chapter.

Setting aside time for self-care is obviously important but as school work and other commitments begin to ramp up, remembering this becomes more difficult. It feels impossible to set aside as much as half an hour for yourself in the midst of what feels like a billion never ending assignments and tests, and just when you feel like you have a break, BAM! it’s exam time! It’s in these situations where spending a few minutes on self-care feels like it should take the backseat.

Small self-care moments have proven to be very effective for one’s mental health. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, self-care can help manage stress and increase energy, two things that are vital as a student.

I think part of why some of us struggle to set aside some time for self-care is because social media has made it into this huge trend. Like, you need to have the newest water bottle to drink enough water or you need to follow some specific routine each day to actually be participating in self-care. This is not realistic for everyone and especially not students who are just trying to get by. Self-care can literally look like spending half an hour before bed away from tech and just focused on washing your face, reading a book, writing in a journal, or any kind of hobby that brings you joy! If all you have is 20 minutes to yourself, it’s better than nothing.

One of the most helpful tips to start integrating self-care into your life includes catching yourself when you are simply doing nothing. Not the relaxing kind of doing nothing, but more so a doom-scrolling type of doing nothing. You would not BELIEVE the amount of time I’ve spent just swiping and tapping on my phone: it’s insane. As you catch yourself in those moments, it acts as a sign to do something else. If you want to keep relaxing, shift to some kind of self-care habit such as a participating in a hobby or if it’s before bed, maybe try to go to sleep earlier. If you’re ready to start the day then go ahead and get started!

Another simple tip is just making sure you stick to the idea of a routine each day. While a very strict routine is hard as a university student, I think a general schedule is important to follow. You don’t need to time block every minute if that’s not something that works for you, but having a general goal of “I’ll wake up at this time, go to class, do school work at this time”, etc., helps you gain an idea of when you will have time to do some self-care activities.

Ultimately, taking a little bit of time each day to focus on yourself and relax from the busy school days are overlooked but so important to staying sane throughout the year. You don’t need to do anything crazy for an activity to be considered self-care, it should just be something that you enjoy doing. So here are some quick ideas for self-care activities!

Go the gym or go for a walk outside to get some physical activity

Prioritize 8 hours of sleep each night

Practice gratitude. One way could be by writing down the things you are grateful for in a journal

Talk to a friend

Work on an arts and crafts project! This could be something as easy as colouring or doodling

Listen to your favourite song / Make a playlist

Watch a movie / tv show

Bake / cook something new

These are just a few quick ideas but anything you love could make the list. Self-care is just as important, if not more important than getting good grades, so it shouldn’t take the backseat when it comes to your priorities.

Make sure to take some time to appreciate yourself.