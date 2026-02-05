My Honest Ranking Of Energy Drinks After 5 Years In The Gym

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at PSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I started my fitness journey in the beginning of 2021. I was bouncing back from a pretty invasive, devastating surgery. I had a total knee reconstruction done following a a soccer injury. The good thing that came out of my injury was my introduction to the fitness world.

After a year of physical therapy, I learned that my injury most likely occurred due to certain body parts strengthening at a faster rate than others. For instance, my quads and hamstrings were growing quickly; on the contrary, maybe my glutes weren’t getting trained enough, they simply couldn’t keep up with the rest of my legs.

I graduated from physical therapy after what felt like five years, and soon after, I stepped into a commercial gym for the first time in my life. I was extremely overwhelmed; everyone looked super fit, and they seemed like professionals in their natural habitat.

The friend I was with that day, whom I will never forget, calmed me down and told me not to worry. He assured me that everyone starts somewhere and that I will be fine as long as I stay consistent. He led me over to the gym’s refrigerator that was filled with a rainbow array of energy drinks.

They all had mouth-watering names and bright, splashy graphics. This day marked the start of my energy drink use, so with about five years of experience with them, here are my rankings.

C4 Energy C4 Energy drinks were the first energy drinks I ever tried. This drink is also considered a pre-workout. With over 30 unique flavors and different product lines, this brand does a great job with marketing. They’ve done collabs with popular brands such as: Skittles, Jollyranchers, Hawaiian Punch, Bubble Yum, Starburst and many more. The flavor is strong but not sickening. My go-to was the “Skittles” flavor; it tasted like genuine candy with each sip. These definitely got the job done and I give them credit for launching my workout journey, because after eight hour school days, lacrosse/soccer practice and then the gym after, I would be exhausted. C4s always woke me up and gave me the best performance each day. However, they are too good to be true. I stopped drinking C4s after learning about their high caffeine content, ranking in 200-300 MG of caffeine per drink. The only downsides to this drink were its high contents of Beta-Alanine and L-Citrulline. Overall, the drink gets a 6/10. (Most points are for keeping me going during those rough first months.) Alani-Nu Alani’s also deserves a high ranking for their amazing taste and performance. My favorite flavors were the Blue Slush and Juicy Peach. In my opinion, Alanis arguably delivered me more energy than C4 ever did. However, they consistently gave that dreaded feeling most gym goers know as “the itch.” Alani Nu’s have high doses of Niacin (Vitamin B3), which causes the feeling of a niacin flush which is that itchy feeling all over your body or face. These drinks definitely gave me a good pump, but the niacin flush was all too much for me. I found that after consumption, Alani Nu would keep me up at night, even hours after my workout, I would be restless and unable to sleep. Overall, Alani Nu ranks at a 3/10. Red Bull In my opinion, Red Bull drinks are consistent and reliable; they have been around as long as I can remember. However, they don’t pack a punch as the other energy drinks do. The original Red Bull flavor is not appealing to me. In fact, I can’t even determine what their original flavor even tastes like. However, upon discovering their Strawberry Apricot Flavor, I fell in love at first sip. This flavor is bold, sweet and is carbonated just enough to pack a punch. I love grabbing one of these right before the gym, and they are currently my go-to. With a manageable amount of caffeine (80 mg-110 mg), they don’t give you the shakes or make your heart race. This drink ranks in at 10/10, just amazing all around. Amino Energy I discovered this brand in my local nutrition shop. I had never heard of it before, but what appealed to me about it is that its formula leans on amino acids and natural-sourced caffeine (from tea leaves or coffee beans), rather than aggressive “pre-workout” booster blends. The moment I cracked it open, the light, refreshing flavor instantly snapped me back to life without overwhelming me. Unlike some of the heavier, more aggressive energy drinks, Amino Energy felt clean and smooth, giving me a steady boost instead of a sudden jolt. I thoroughly enjoy the strawberry flavors, but they are often sold out. Whenever the strawberry flavor is sold out, I get grape. Overall, Amino Energy ranks at a 9/10 for me—balanced, reliable and the drink I reach for when I want energy without the chaos.

After experimenting with so many different energy drinks over the years, I’ve realized that my preferences aren’t really about brand loyalty; they’re about how each one actually makes me feel during and after my workouts. Some were too intense, some kept me up way longer than I wanted and some delivered just the right amount of energy without tipping me over the edge.

These rankings aren’t meant to be universal; they’re simply what worked (and didn’t work) for me as I figured out my routine and listened to my body. As of now, this is where each drink stands in my rotation, and I’m sure it’ll keep shifting as I try new flavors, new formulas and probably make a few more mistakes along the way.