The benefits of moving your body and working out are constantly talked about. The satisfaction of putting on cute gym clothes, working up a sweat and receiving endorphins are always welcome.

This being said, actually getting yourself in the gym is a lot harder than it seems.

Being new to working out or seeing people who you aren’t ecstatic to run into at the gym can deter many people from consistently exercising. Although it can seem scary at first, the benefits of working out completely outweigh the negative aspects.

Here are some tips to overcome your gym anxiety:

Go With Friends Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels There is always a sense of comfort in numbers, especially when you are with your close friends. Having someone to joke with, attempt new exercises with and just talk to can help make the gym seem a lot less daunting. Maybe you have a friend who has already made it a habit to go to the gym that can help you create your own routine, or perhaps you and your friend are both new to working out and can figure it out together. Whatever the case, having someone whose company you enjoy will make workouts go by a lot quicker. Create a Hype Workout Playlist Photo by C D-X from Unsplash There is nothing more inspiring than music, which is key to hyping yourself up enough to brave the gym. Put on your headphones and pull up a playlist that will give you the confidence you need to get through your workout. It is a lot easier to block out what those around you are doing and focus on your own workout if you can control what you hear. Whether it be rap, alternative, pop, indie or anything else, playing music you love is sure to ease your nerves, boost your mood and help you crush your workout. Wear Clothes that Make you Feel good Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels The saying “look good, feel good” is very tried and true expression, and it is no different at the gym. Walking into a place you may not feel the most comfortable is much easier if you have confidence in the way you dress. Wearing clothes you like is a powerful tool in ensuring you have a good workout. Feeling confident and comfortable in the clothes you put on your body is so important, and it truly makes an impact on how you feel overall. Have a Plan Photo by Jessica Lewis via Unsplash If you are a new-timer at the gym, the many machines and countless exercises available can get overwhelming. It is helpful to walk into the gym with a set goal in mind. Ask yourself what you want to achieve in your workout that day. If you’re weightlifting, what part of your body do you want to focus on? Which machines will help you do that? If you are more interested in cardio, what type is most appealing to you? These are all easy questions to answer, and going into the gym with a plan can help release some of those beginner jitters you might have. Stay Consistent Photo by Jonathan Borba from Unsplash Life can get hectic, and finding time to go to the gym consistently can be a tricky task. This being said, the longer you go to the gym and the more comfortable you get in that environment, the less anxiety you will feel. Many people’s gym anxiety stems from the fact that they have little experience in that area. The only way to get through this is to gain experience, and the only way to gain experience is through consistently showing up for yourself. Feeling like you belong in the gym will make you grateful that you kept pushing yourself. Overall, it is completely understandable to have anxiety surrounding the gym. When you feel like this, it’s important to remind yourself that you are your biggest critic, and realistically, no one is watching or judging you.

At the end of the day, you belong at the gym and deserve to enjoy the gym, so don’t let anxiety or insecurities bar you from the positives that come with exercise.