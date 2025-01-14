The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As mother Taylor Swift says, “Now I’m down bad, crying at the gym.” Thankfully, I can now say I no longer relate to that line.

For the last three years of my college experience, I hated everything about the gym. Walking through those doors felt like stepping into a spotlight I didn’t ask for.

I dreaded seeing people I knew, feeling like I was constantly being judged. Did they think I looked weird? Were they comparing my beginner-level workout to their expertly planned routines?

These thoughts consumed me to the point that the gym didn’t feel like a place for self-improvement — it felt like a stage where I didn’t belong.

I also hated the mirrors, the lighting, the equipment I didn’t know how to use and the overwhelming energy of people who seemed to love being there.

I’d walk in armed with a TikTok workout I saved the night before, but halfway through, I’d get frustrated, feel out of place and leave early. It was discouraging. The gym was supposed to be empowering, but for me, it was anything but.

People always told me to “find what works for you.” At the time, it felt like a cliché — a nice way of saying “just keep trying.”

But deep down, I knew they were right. I just didn’t know where to look.

Until now.

For anyone else in State College who feels the same way, let me introduce you to Hotworx.

Hotworx is a 24-hour infrared fitness studio located right in our Happy Valley, and it has completely changed how I feel about working out.

It’s not just another gym — it’s a space designed to make fitness accessible, flexible and judgment-free.

Here’s what makes it so special:

A Workout That Works for You Hotworx offers a variety of classes to fit different fitness levels and interests. From hot yoga to hot cycling to hot buns (yes, that’s a real class), there’s something for everyone. The classes are held in private infrared saunas, where the temperature is cranked up to make you sweat — literally. The heat helps your body burn more calories, detoxify and recover faster. For someone like me, who hated the idea of being on display in a crowded gym, this was a game-changer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 24 Hour Infrared Fitness Studio (@hotworx) The saunas are cozy and intimate, holding up to three people. You can book a room with your friends for a fun, supportive workout or go solo for some quiet reflective “you time.” Personally, I love throwing on my AirPods, blasting my favorite playlist and zoning out in my own private sauna. Anytime, Anywhere One of my favorite things about Hotworx is how flexible it is. The studio is open 24/7, so you can work out whenever it fits into your schedule. Whether it’s an early-morning session before class or a late-night sweat session after a long day, you’re in control. You don’t need to wait for a specific class time or worry about overcrowding. Infrared Sauna Benefits Beyond the convenience and privacy, the infrared saunas offer amazing health benefits. The infrared heat penetrates deeper into your skin compared to traditional saunas, promoting detoxification and boosting circulation. This not only helps you sweat out toxins but also supports muscle recovery, reduces inflammation and even improves skin tone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 24 Hour Infrared Fitness Studio (@hotworx) After just a few sessions, I noticed my body feeling lighter and my energy levels improving. A Mental Reset Hotworx isn’t just a physical workout, to me it’s a mental reset. The warm, calming environment helps me focus on myself without distractions or comparisons. I’ve started to use my workout time as a form of self-care. Whether I’m pushing myself through a tough class or simply sitting in the sauna to unwind, it feels like an investment in my well-being. Why It Works for Me Unlike traditional gyms, where I felt out of place and overwhelmed, Hotworx provides an environment where I can thrive. It’s not about competing with others or trying to look a certain way, it’s about feeling good in my own skin. For the first time, I’ve found a fitness routine that feels sustainable, enjoyable, and empowering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 24 Hour Infrared Fitness Studio (@hotworx)

If you’ve struggled with gym anxiety or felt like fitness just wasn’t “your thing,” I can’t recommend Hotworx enough.

It’s the perfect solution for anyone looking to prioritize their health in a supportive, non-judgmental space.

So for my fellow gym haters, let this be your sign.

Your path to wellness might look different from mine, but it’s out there. And who knows? Maybe one day, you’ll find yourself loving a workout so much that you can laugh at the idea of “crying at the gym.”