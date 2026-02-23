Beating The Second Semester Slump

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pitt chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I feel like the first semester of the school year comes with warm weather, ambitious goals, and the kind of motivation often paired with color-coded planners. The second semester, however? A completely different story.

The spring semester (wow, what a misleading name) begins in the midst of the worst stretch of winter. When I’m missing the sun and my routines feel pretty relentless, that’s about the same time when I notice my planner is collecting dust, and even the strongest caffeine doesn’t seem to be cutting it anymore.

The phenomenon of this “second semester slump” occurs somewhere between syllabus week and spring break, and can make you feel as if burnout is inevitable. Luckily, it’s not!

I’ve compiled a Pitt-specific list to help you get out of this slump and finish out the second semester strong.

Set a Goal

I know, I know. Obvious, right? I feel like goal-setting is really pushed in these kinds of articles, but I imagine the ratio of people who read that advice to those who actually sit down and write a goal is pretty low. Trust me, there’s a reason it’s widely suggested! You really are more likely to achieve a goal that’s written down. Plus, even just thinking about what you want out of this semester can help shift that negative mindset that often creeps in this time of year. During a slump, priorities get muddled. In my experience, the second semester either makes everything feel equally urgent or equally unimportant. Sometimes I find myself spending hours “busy,” but without much to show for it. Writing down a clear goal cuts through that mental fog. It forces you to decide what deserves your energy and what doesn’t. In this way, you’re actually saving time and simultaneously getting more done. Sounds like a win, right?

Switch from burnout to burned calories

I’ve made it my mission this semester to get the most out of my tuition, and one of those ways has been taking advantage of Pitt’s new Recreation & Wellness Center. Right now, I’m on a Pilates kick, and I’m actually loving it. Obviously, there’s a ton of science behind why exercise is important beyond just physical health. Regular movement boosts dopamine and serotonin, chemicals that play a major role in mood and motivation. But beyond the science, it simply makes me feel better. As much as I’d love for it not to be that simple, the evidence is frustratingly correct: moving your body really does help. I also love how the hour forces me to stay off my phone and really concentrate on what I’m doing. While I’m working out, I’ve found that my brain can take a break. These (completely free) classes are just the right amount of difficulty that I can push through, but allow my mind to wander. I always come out of class feeling revitalized. Pittsburgh as a whole is also such a fitness hub. With Reform Pilates in the Strip District and different spin classes in Shadyside, you can really take advantage of workout opportunities around the city while the weather still isn’t quite warm enough to get outdoors. Workout classes also allow you to engage with new people, even if just for a moment. When you’re in a slump, it’s easy to isolate yourself without realizing it. Days start to feel repetitive, and your world can shrink to assignments and deadlines. I’ve found that social interaction, even in small doses, disrupts that cycle. And, over time, those small exchanges can turn into familiar faces and maybe even real friendships. Sometimes, that subtle sense of connection is enough to make the week feel even just a little bit lighter.

Rediscover What You Enjoy (Outside of Class)