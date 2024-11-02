6 Ways to Avoid Evening Rot as a Burned Out College Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter.

“Bed rotting” is TikTok’s newest craze, and thousands of users document their rot routines, highlighting time spent in the dark, on media or eating junk food. While some videos put a positive spin on this trend, healthcare professionals warn that rotting in bed poses mental health risks.

As the halfway point of the semester approaches, burnout sets in. College students must actively put in the work to care for their physical, mental, social and emotional health. This six-step process to avoid evening rot establishes a routine that simplifies the path toward achieving balance.

1. Set BOUNDARIES

After a full day of classes, it’s difficult to turn your mind off from schoolwork. I’m a chronic workaholic and work late into the night, but I’m learning to set boundaries between my work, relationships and social life by loosely planning each day.

Having a plan and sticking to it allows me to turn off my academic brain and turn on my going out brain, but I still remind myself to remain flexible to prevent anxiety.

2. Dress for success

One of my biggest flaws is changing into comfortable pajamas as soon as I get home. Employers suggest wearing a professional outfit to ensure professional success, and that statement holds true in your personal life, too. Wearing an outfit that makes you feel confident and productive is an underrated key to finding balance.

If I want to exercise, I wear my favorite comfortable gym outfit: biker shorts and an athletic tank.

If I plan on spending time with friends, I love wearing my favorite pair of comfortable Abercrombie jeans.

3. Move your body

According to Harvard Medical School, exercise improves stress, metabolism, heart health and hormone levels. The beauty of exercise is that there are various forms, so no one is limited to one avenue.

Here are just some of my favorite activities:

My dad and I make time for weekly tennis matches, and although he always wins, it’s a fulfilling way to get movement in and spend quality time together.

At school, I do cycle and barre every Tuesday to engage in cardio and stretching, but I also enjoy strength training to gain muscle.

In the mornings and evenings, I love going on walks by myself or with friends to unwind.

As colder weather nears and motivation to get to the gym dwindles, I utilize YouTube workouts by @madfit and @movewithnicole to implement movement from the comfort of my own home and yoga mat.

4. Cook a nutritious dinner with an audio aide

My favorite part of every night is my time in the kitchen. I started baking when I was young, and now savory meals are my strong suit.

Nutritionists provide tips on creating balanced plates. Kelsey Sackmann of Kelsey and Cooper’s Kitchen, for example, released a meal cheat sheet for her followers’ convenience. Her ultimate goal is for every plate to include vegetables, lean protein, fiber-rich carbs and fat.

My favorite way to implement her tips is through grain bowls:

They’re a cheap, quick meal that can be adapted to anyone’s dietary restrictions or preferences!

The autumn grain bowl is my favorite meal as the leaves change color and colder weather sets in. It pairs nicely with my favorite autumn songs like Taylor Swift’s “Cardigan” “November Air.”

5. Prepare for the next day

Lay out clothes, pack your bag and create a to-do list to make the next day easier. The more you prepare, the more motivated you will be to finish your work quickly and have extra time for yourself.

6. Treat yourself

Finally, balance is all about remembering to treat yourself. Among the exercise, nutrition and organization, it is vital to indulge, too. Eating a warm bowl of homemade granola and berries or a cup of frozen yogurt at night satiates my sweet tooth.

Happiness is the most important attribute in overcoming evening rot, and by incorporating these steps into your after-school routine, you can achieve balance more easily to live a happier, healthier life.