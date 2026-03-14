Burnout Basics: How to Recharge Without Falling Behind

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at OSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taking care of yourself shouldn’t cost your GPA.

We’ve all dealt with burnout at some point. Whether burnout is caused by academic stress or an oversaturated schedule, it can be difficult to overcome. Given how common stress is among college students, positive coping techniques are rare.

Burnout is caused by prolonged exposure to stress. It can lead to fatigue, mood changes, sleep impacts or decreased motivation. National data says the problem of burnout is widespread. According to the American College Health Association’s 2023 National College Health Assessment, about 45% of college students experience burnout symptoms.

Anna Schultz / Her Campus

There is hope! Because burnout is such a major problem, there is a lot of research that can help students.

Madalyn Damron, access specialist from Student Life Disability Services (SLDS) at Ohio State, has lots to say about the role of academic burnout in stress among college students. She says that it is important for students to recognize signs of burnout in themselves.

“Due to the rigor of coursework and the challenge of balancing multiple classes with personal responsibilities, students who become highly stressed and overwhelmed may struggle with motivation and increased fatigue,” Damron says. “This can be a ‘tell,’ even if the student doesn’t yet recognize all the symptoms or use the word burnout.”

Damron shared some helpful tips for college students who suspect they’re experiencing academic burnout.

: Self-Care It can seem trivial when stress is high, but caring for yourself makes a real difference. Take a hot shower, light a candle, or create a mood board on Pinterest. Anything to take your mind off your stressor can help. Devoting time to yourself will only improve your productivity long-term. : Good Nutrition A balanced diet is key to a balanced life. Your brain needs nutrients to function properly. Stress can make us crave comfort food, but fueling your body the right way will be worthwhile when your energy stabilizes and your mood stays balanced throughout the day. The Mayo Clinic shared eight steps to improving your mood through mindful eating. : Exercise Moving your body is an evidence-based way to relieve stress. You could try running, walking, lifting, or shooting hoops. Even small movements, which The American Psychiatric Association calls exercise “snacks,” can take away some stress. Incorporate a few minutes of push-ups, jumping jacks, or climbing stairs into your daily routine. It seems small, but it can help with attention and concentration. : Social Connection Take your mind off your stress by calling a friend or family member. Talk with them about the good and the bad. Venting to someone you trust can feel like a weight is being lifted from your shoulders. They may even share some helpful advice for your situation. : Sleep Quality sleep is one of the biggest game-changers when it comes to managing stress. The Gallup poll published shocking sleep statistics from the United States. Among these, Gallup concluded that young women are less likely to get good sleep, with 36% of women reporting they get enough sleep, compared to 48% of men.

These tips aren’t magic, and not all of them will work for everybody. Managing burnout takes time and effort. Knowing yourself and what helps you is the crucial step.

“Each individual experiences burnout differently, so it is important for students to recognize the signs within themselves and know where to go for support,” Damron says.

When burnout starts to hit, and you feel like all you can do is give up and doomscroll, take a moment to breathe. Remind yourself of these coping mechanisms. Find out which one works best for you, and keep it in your toolbox for the next time stress starts to take over.

Burnout may be a part of the college experience, but it doesn’t have to define it. Small habits and self-compassion can go a long way. Think of these coping mechanisms like a little maintenance for your mental health; they may not fix all of your problems, but they will certainly help you recharge, reset and be your best self.