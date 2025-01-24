The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we step into the new year, many of us are reflecting on the past and setting intentions for the months ahead. Recently, the “ins and outs” list has become a popular way to not only evaluate the last year but also to decide what habits, mindsets and influences we want to carry forward — and what we’re ready to leave behind.

I’ve found these lists to be more personal and meaningful than traditional resolutions, as they give us the space to truly think about what will help us grow. For 2025, I’m focusing on prioritizing self-growth and my well-being, striving to be the best version of myself. It’s so important to recognize and honor your own needs, desires and boundaries as we move forward. With that in mind, here are my “ins and outs” for the year ahead.

“Ins“

1. Say “yes” more

Saying “yes” more often pushes you out of your comfort zone and opens doors to new opportunities. It allows you to connect with new people and strengthen relationships you may have neglected, giving you the chance to nurture the bonds that matter most.

2. self-care

2024 was my year for self-care. I recognized the importance of a “look good, feel good” mentality. Self-care allows me to sit down, recharge and reduce my stress levels. This is something that tends to get overlooked since we are all busy in our everyday lives. However, I found self-care to be the biggest success in the progression of my self-confidence.

3. prioritize school

School has always been a priority for me. Since coming to college, I think I haven’t been prioritizing it as much in comparison to my social life. Prioritizing school is a great “in” to put on your list this year.

4. gold jewelry

I used to be a silver girl but have recently gotten into gold, and I’m never going back. Gold complements all skin tones and goes with anything.

5. mental health days

Mental health days are in this year! Allowing yourself to take a break and doing things you enjoy will not only improve your mood but allow you to feel more motivated.

outs

1. being late

A really bad habit of mine is being late. It causes me stress and anxiety, which is also out for the new year.

2. unnecessary spending

Unnecessary spending should definitely be an “out” this year. I am guilty of ordering take-out too often. Cooking and eating from home is in this year.

3. overthinking

I am an over-thinker when it comes to everything. Relationships, exams, what to eat for dinner: everything. I never realize how much it affects me until after it happens. I’ve learned that things really aren’t that deep; go with the flow!

4. mindless scrolling

A goal of mine this year is to reduce my screen time. I catch myself mindlessly scrolling every day, and it’s a horrible habit.

5. negative self-talk

Negativity is out for 2025. The new year should bring about positivity and confidence. Always practice positive self-affirmations and be mindful of negative thoughts.

In the end, embracing what’s “in” and letting go of what’s “out” is all about intentional growth and self-awareness. As we step into 2025, it’s a chance to create the space for new opportunities, experiences and connections that will help shape us into the best version of ourselves. By focusing on what truly matters we can make this year one of positive change and personal transformation. Here’s to a fresh start and an exciting journey ahead!