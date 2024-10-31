This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Nottingham chapter.

As I sit on a train with a sprained ankle, I’m met with the light, exciting prospect of hitting Nottingham’s pavement once more. It feels a more fitting time than ever to open my Strava, the sweat and pain aside, to look at my favourite running spots in Notts.

In no particular order:

1. Wollaton

A quiet idyll sitting just beyond Jubilee and a comfortable way from Lenton and well-situated for those closer to University Park, I’ve enjoyed misty mornings, beautifully autumnal hues, and getting close to the deer here. It’s extensive, making it easy to vary runs here, sticking to flatter areas around the lake, or challenging yourself with the sloping hills, with the cafés surrounding Wollaton Hall offering a toasty treat atop a good incline.

2. The Canal

The main line of the canal, dotted with colourful boats, stretches relatively flatly from Beeston to West Bridgford and offers green views of the Trent. This is another quiet spot and recently gave me a new personal best; the lack of traffic lights or distraction allows you to build up your momentum. The section around West Bridgford offers verdant muddy trails, views of the football club, and views of keen fishers when in accommodating weather. Alternatively, running up to this section and back, via city and the train station will see you to 10k, making a nice loop.

3. Old Lenton and QMC

Easily paired with a run around University Park, this run is a relatively flat meander around Lenton’s roads. The shortcut on the periphery of QMC leads you to Lenton shortly, with bridges, blue tiles, and pretty old houses lining your way. I’d say this is a great run if you’re not sure how long you want to go, offering great access to other routes.

4. The Castle and Park

While a lot of access to the estate is restricted to its residents, the views and steep inclines surrounding the castle that lead to the city centre offer varying perspectives of Nottingham and Lenton. The charming 350-foot Park Tunnel, an error in engineering, sits between Derby Road and The Park, is not to be missed. Additionally, the Sir Anish Kapoor-designed Sky Mirror, one of our more quirky icons, sits outside the Playhouse, this circular stretch a small loop I’ve done when really locked in.

If you do fancy booking a session of outdoor tennis, full access to The Park gives you the chance to marvel at the eclectic mix of architecture here which can only be glimpsed from outside, and in spring, cherry blossoms.

5. Colwick

I saved this for last because it’s not for the faint hearted and the big crossings will add a good minute to your pace/km, but there’s just something so rewarding about this run – taking you away from the buzz of the city, the long green roads stretch as cars whizz past you, and Colwick itself offers beautiful views of the lake, a paved residential path, and a stream runs along the edge of the park. Despite its proximity, the hilly views really drive home the sense that you’ve long left the sprawl of the city centre.

As a former treadmill-fiend, I hope I’ve given you a reason to brace the cold and lace up your shoes, or at least get your headphones on for a hot girl walk. So come on, Nottingham, the city I love, really can be your oyster!