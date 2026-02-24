Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman weightlifting
Photo by John Arano from Unsplash
Nottingham | Wellness

Reasons why every university student is in their gym era right now (or should be)

Maya Garande Student Contributor, University of Nottingham
Its 8am on a random Tuesday, and the local university gym is already full, someone’s
filming a workout, someone’s dry scooping pre workout and at least 3 people are
taking mirror selfies between sets. A few years ago, this might have been excessive
but now. It feels normal. Somewhere between deadlines, side hustles and existential
career crises, us as university students have collectively entered their “gym era”. So
why does it feel like more and more people are entering their gym era, and more
importantly, should they be?

  1. The gym is really just therapy
    As students, and anyone with pressures of deadlines or job anxieties, it’s easy to fall
    off the bandwagon, to let things pile on top of you, the gym is one of the only spaces
    we have to fully de-center these stresses for even just a couple of hours, it gives us
    something to work hard at that doesn’t come with the same anxieties as uni work
    and leaves me feeling a sense of accomplishment. For me personally it’s pretty
    much the only hour that I’m not thinking about the mountain of tasks I must
    complete. I was one of those people that didn’t believe the gym could improve
    mental health, but ever since I’ve started being consistent with my gym routine I’ve
    never felt happier or more accomplished. Huge change for a girl that used to wake
    up midday, bed rot for 2 hours and then doom-scroll on TikTok for the rest of the day
    and wonder why she was stressed.
  2. Gym as reinvention
    This period (our 20s), is a period of reinvention for the majority of us, finding ways
    that we cope with things, the ways we want to present in the world and most
    importantly, image. Being honest, most people don’t start the gym for fun, well at
    least that’s true for me, it starts out of a want to change, whether that be mentally or
    physically, and the gym is something we are able to fit into our daily schedules,
    around uni, if we work on balance and focus. Its worth it. The gym is something we
    can measure and control, where effort leads to visible results, in an environment
    where there is so much change and uncertainty. I genuinely believe that putting more
    effort into things that benefit your mental and physical health, helps all aspects of life
    and that includes productivity.

The gym has (obviously) been a thing for a while, but more and more recently it feels
as if What has changed is that once the gym was just a place to exercise, and now it

has become more of a space for self-improvement, identity-building and even social
validation. We are living in a time where social media influences a lot of the things
we do, however I can safely say this is one section of social media that can be a very
productive and inspiring thing.

Hiya, I’m Maya, a 2nd-year student at the University of Nottingham. My work focuses on the real challenges women face today, from stereotypes that restrict us to the expectations we’re told to live up to. I’m especially interested in how everyday experiences are shaped by the world around us and how women continue to push back against outdated narratives.

I write about current affairs, culture, and the pressures impacting young women right now. I want to open up conversations about the subtle things people often ignore or excuse, and highlight the strength that comes from questioning them. Through my writing, I hope to encourage readers to think differently about what equality really looks like and why these conversations still matter.