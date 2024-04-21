The Perfect South Indian Shrimp Curry Recipe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter.

Growing up, my mother’s signature shrimp curry was one of our family favorites! When I asked her about the recipe, I was surprised to learn how simple and quick it is to make. Spicy, fragrant, and flavorful, it is the perfect dish to enjoy with a light squeeze of lime juice, cilantro garnish, hot rice, and neyyi (clarified butter). If this description piqued your interest, keep reading to learn how to make this delicious dish on your own.

Ingredients

2 lbs Shrimp (peeled and washed)

2 tsp South Indian Red Chili Powder (3 Mangoes Brand)

2 tsp Salt

2-3 tsp Garam Masala

½ tsp Turmeric

3-4 tbsp Oil

3 tbsp Almond Flour

1 Red Onion (chopped)

2 Green Chillies (sliced vertically through the middle)

1 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

1 tsp Lime Juice

1 tsp Tamarind Paste

1 bunch of finely chopped cilantro

Instructions

1. Heat up oil in a saucepan, and add in your ginger garlic paste, salt, red chili powder, turmeric, and shrimp.

2. Sauté on low to medium heat until the shrimp turns pink, adding in the finely chopped red onions, slit green chillies, and garam masala after a few minutes.

3. Continue to sauté this mixture until the onions become transparent.

4. Add in the almond flour, and continue to sauté this mixture.

5. Cook for another 3-5 minutes, and add tamarind paste and lime juice.

6. Add red chili powder, salt, and garam masala to taste.

7. Finally, garnish the curry with chopped cilantro, and serve with hot rice!

Overall, this recipe cooks up relatively quickly and simply. Although this dish calls for several spices, try not to feel intimidated by the unfamiliar names, as they are easily found at most international markets. You might be pleasantly surprised by the ease at which you can experiment with these spices and flavors to cater to your tastes. I hope you try this recipe on your own and enjoy it with your loved ones!