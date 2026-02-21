10 Tiny Habits That Made College 10 Times More Bearable 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at MSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is chaotic. I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that: we’re all currently living it. Between classes, exams, work schedules, and clubs, even doing simple things can feel like a horrible task. I’ve learned that there is no need for massive life transformation to feel like you’re holding it together by trail mix, prayers, and sheer willpower. All you need are tiny changes that really add up to make large differences — or at the very least, make life a bit more bearable. Here are 10 simple lifestyle changes you can incorporate into your day.

Opening the blinds

It’s such a small thing, but opening blinds or the curtains when you wake up in the morning is a small mood booster. Letting the light in can help you feel more awake, and can be better than scrolling on your phone at dark (although let’s be real, we’re not gonna stop scrolling, just open your blinds as well).

Doing a five minute tidy before bed

If you’re anything like me and hate cleaning, this small trick will help a lot. My room always becomes a feedback loop — it’s messy, I don’t want to clean, and the mess just gets worse until I keep procrastinating and suddenly it looks like a tornado hit. So to help, I set a timer for five minutes and I clean just until that timer runs out. Your room doesn’t need to be completely clean, just enough where it doesn’t stress you out.

One hour productivity window

Set a time one hour each day, preferably a time that you feel the most productive, and do a productive task; whether that’s chores, homework, or anything else that requires focus, and do it consistently for that one hour with absolutely no distractions. If you feel like you want to scroll or take a break, do something else. For example, if you’re studying and you’re stuck on a problem, instead of taking a break, do another assignment or clean your room. The point is to keep being productive in any capacity. You’ll realize that you can actually do a lot in one hour, and once you’re on a momentum, you’ll keep that momentum for longer than an hour.

Packing your bag the night before

If you’re anything like me and wake up at the last possible minute before you have to leave, packing your bag can do wonders. There’s no panic of I think I forgot my laptop charger. It only takes 30 seconds and can save you a lot of trouble throughout the day.

Having a “go-to meal” you can always make

After a long day, the last thing you want is to make a meal for yourself, so having one quick, comforting, 10 minute meal that you can make without much thought can be just what you need and can keep you from relying on trail mix for three days. A key tip is to always have stock of the ingredients you need for this meal on hand.

Use your in-between times valuably

There are times between classes, or when you’re walking to the classroom, or taking the bus across campus where you are sitting and scrolling on your phone. Although it can be a good de-stressor or just a mindless thing to do to relax, using at least part of this time to do quick tasks like sending emails, reading a portion of your textbook, doing Quizlet sets, or even writing a to-do list can lift a burden off your shoulders and leave you less stressed later on in the week.

Always packing snacks in your bag

Sometimes you get hungry (or even hangry) out of nowhere, so always having a granola bar, fruit snack, nuts, or even a simple protein bar in your bag saves you from the mid-lecture hunger crash. It also helps you not burn any money on vending machines (those things really do add up) and prevents you from a low energy slump mid-day. Also, having a snack at the right time can always put you in a better mood.

Two minute rule

If it takes only two minutes to do, do it immediately. Send the email. Put away the laundry. Fill your water bottle. These tiny tasks pile up fast, and lowering that mental clutter makes everything else easier.

Keeping a running to-do list (not a pretty one, just a functional one)

You don’t need an aesthetic planner or a color-coded Notion setup. A simple running list in your phone notes or a cheap notebook works wonders. The best tip though is to make sure you always have it on hand, so you can jot things you have to do immediately, and a place where you can check often. Writing things down stops your brain from having to hold everything at once, helps you not forget anything, and crossing things out can be so rewarding sometimes.

Doing something small just for yourself every day

A 20 minute show, doodling on your iPad, reading a chapter of a book, doing your skincare, taking a hot shower, or even lighting a candle can give yourself something to look forward to everyday. College is hard and you deserve tiny moments of joy that help you stay motivated and keep you from burning out.

Tiny habits are enough to keep the stress more manageable in your life. No need to wake up at 6 a.m. and hit the gym for a solid hour to see changes in your life. Sometimes it really is as simple as finding a granola bar mid-lecture that you remembered to pack the night before to keep the crash outs at bay. Start with one or two habits, and before you know it, your days start feeling calmer, smoother, and a little more yours.