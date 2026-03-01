The gym makes me feel better, and here’s why

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Moving my body gives me energy. When I use my muscles, I feel strong. Having a routine and setting a schedule makes me feel accomplished, and, small as it may seem, the gym has helped me acclimate to college.

Where I started

When I was in high school, I was a very active person. I was in three sports year-round. I did dance, track and field and swim. Then I came to college, and I had no sports. I decided to start going to the gym to fill the space left empty by sports.

I had very little gym experience, but I knew that I had to get moving. I like to go for a run when it’s warm outside. Because of my background in track, I am used to outdoor running. And, to mix it up, my roommate and I decided to try out some of the Tiger Fitness classes, like a full-body yoga class and a cycling class. These classes were a fun way to get used to the gym.

I also found that I liked following a regimen in the gym. I started with my friends doing squats and arm workouts. Half the battle of working out is just getting to the gym. Even though I like the gym, some days I find it hard to get up and go out. But once I’m there, I feel accomplished. Even better, good exercise helps me fall asleep. I found that, when I wasn’t going to the gym as much during break, it was harder for me to go to sleep. A good workout translates to good sleep.

My Plan

When I came back to college, I decided I wanted to change the way I treated my body. I decided to make a plan that would hold me accountable. I did this because the gym makes me feel good, accomplished, productive and excited.

My new plan was to go to the gym Monday through Friday for one week to see what I would notice. I found that it got hard to want to go to the gym when I was sore. On day four, I was sore and tired, but I had made a promise to myself, so I continued.

I would start my routine with an arm workout that consisted of three sets of dumbbell exercises. Then I would do an ab workout in intervals. To end, I would complete some cardio on the StairMaster. One of the days, I decided to squat because it’s good to hit all muscle groups throughout the week. I also wanted to try new things in the gym.

Why the gym can be fun

The gym can be exciting if you listen to your music and focus on yourself. It can be easy to feel like people are watching you, but everyone is in the same boat. We are all just trying to get a good workout in for our bodies. Something I have taken from nine years in dance is that I am thankful to be able to move my body.

It’s also exciting to grab heavier weights over time. You start with five-pound weights, and then before you know it, you’re reaching for the 10s. Progress is what makes the gym so amazing. You can see this progress in all aspects of the gym.

If you have friends who also love the gym, it can be so fun working out together. If not, it can be fun to show your friends what you love about the gym, and it can be a personal form of activity. This whole week I went to the gym alone, and it was the best thing ever.

Advice

I would say to just wear what you want. You don’t have to wear fancy workout sets or a certain thing. People in the gym are wearing all sorts of things because no one cares. Wear what will make you feel comfortable. The most important thing is shoes. You have to make sure you have supportive tennis shoes on at all times.

Also, try new things in the gym, because you may find your new favorite workout. I like to go to the gym when there are lulls so I can make sure the equipment won’t be overcrowded. I have found the best times are to go between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or at 7 p.m.

After doing this, I have decided to keep going to the gym. The only thing I am changing is to listen to my body more closely. If I am feeling stressed, I will try to make it to the gym at least three times that week. I am doing this so that I have balance. I used to work out every single day for sport. I miss it so much because I love being active. I miss being in these sports, but I found the gym to be a good substitute. I enjoy going to the gym because it makes me feel good and healthy.