Self-Care Checklist!

The end of the semester can be a stressful time for everyone! From the holidays to finals, there’s so many different events happening all at once, but we’ve got you covered. Here are some self-care tips and links to resources to help you get through the end of the year.

Journaling

Keeping a journal is a great way to relieve stress during a stressful time.

Research has consistently demonstrated that structured journaling can be a powerful tool for managing stress. Journaling practices like gratitude journaling and expressive writing have been scientifically proven to reduce stress and anxiety… Studies show that writing about thoughts and feelings for just 20 minutes a day and maintaining a gratitude journal can improve mood. Structured approaches to journaling are evidence-based strategies for emotional regulation and psychological resilience, making them valuable additions to anyone’s mental health toolkit.

Consistent Movement and workouts

When finals stress starts mounting, hitting the gym or taking a study break for exercise might be the last thing on your mind – but it could be exactly what you need. Working out is a powerful stress reliever. Regular physical activity reduces anxiety, boosts energy levels, improves memory, and enhances overall brain function – all crucial during exam season. The best part? You don’t need an intense workout to reap these rewards. Even a 20 minute walk around campus, a quick yoga session in your dorm, or a cycling break between study sessions can help clear your mind and reduce stress. Making time for movement might feel counterintuitive when your to-do list is overwhelming, but it could be the key during finals.

Hobbies

During finals season, it might seem like a waste to spend time on hobbies when there’s studying to be done, but making time for activities you enjoy can be crucial for your mental well-being. Whether it’s crafting, gaming, playing music, or tending to plants, hobbies offer more than just a study break – they’re scientifically proven mood-boosters. Even dedicating just 30 minutes to your favorite hobby can help reset your mind, reduce anxiety, and provide the mental refresh needed to tackle your studies more effectively.

Consistent Sleep

While it can be tempting to stay up and study during finals to get everything done, sacrificing sleep during finals does more harm than good. Lack of sleep causes fatigue, memory issues, and higher stress levels, which is not ideal when you’re trying to prepare for an exam. Make sure you have a relaxing routine before bed, avoid screens close to bedtime, and try your best to stick to a regular sleep schedule. Getting enough rest will give you more energy and help you focus better when it’s time to take your tests.

Take Breaks throughout the day

Taking time away from work and studying helps improve mood and performance capacity. Go for a quick stroll around campus, have a healthy snack, or give a friend a call – anything that gets you up and moving or engages your mind in a different way. This mental reset can do wonders for your mood and focus when you sit back down to tackle those practice problems or review your notes. Finals are tough, but taking little breathers throughout the day will keep you energized and performing at your best. Don’t be afraid to step away – your study sessions (and your sanity) will be all the better for it.

Eat Consistent Meals

There’s no doubt that eating healthy meals is important,

but it’s easy to forget that during finals. Making time to enjoy nutritious foods isn’t just good for your physical health – it’s crucial for your mental wellbeing too. When you’re buried in studying, it can be tempting to grab whatever is convenient. However, taking a break to sit down and enjoy a balanced meal can do wonders. Nourishing your body provides the energy and focus you need to power through your study sessions. Plus, stepping away, turning off your laptop, and enjoying a meal can help reset your mind. Don’t skip meals or rely on junk food during finals – make time to eat well. Your brain (and your grades) will thank you.

Utalize campus resources

Reaching out for help can be difficult, but utilizing resources on campus can be crucial for success. Here is a list of resources (and helpful links) on campus!

You got this

While finals and the end of the year can be a stressful time, you can get through it! You got this!