This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

Whether it’s squeezing in a quick workout between classes or finding a way to stay active while balancing study sessions, there are plenty of easy ways to stay fit. At the University of Missouri, you have access to some awesome classes, a beautiful campus to explore, and fun ideas for fitting workouts into your routine. Here’s a guide to getting in your daily movement and exploring new fitness options around campus.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) Workouts

For a quick, high-energy workout, HIIT sessions are a go-to. These workouts alternate short bursts of intense activity with brief rest periods, helping you maximize results in less time. MizzouRec offers a variety of HIIT classes:

H.I.T.T.: Classic high-intensity training to get your heart racing and muscles burning.

Rhythm HITT: This one mixes in upbeat music to make each move a dance-worthy challenge.

Yoga HITT: If you’re looking to combine intensity with relaxation, Yoga HITT mixes yoga poses with the power of HIIT moves.

For an at-home bodyweight HIIT workout, here’s a quick circuit that you can do with zero equipment:

Bodyweight Circuit

To warm up, start with three to five minutes of light cardio, like jogging in place or jumping jacks.

Moving onto the exercise itself, perform each move for 30 to 60 seconds, taking short breaks in between. Repeat the circuit up to 6 times if you want a longer workout.

Alternating Squats and Squat Jumps: Do two squats, then two squat jumps. To make it easier, stick with regular squats.

Lunges and Plyo Lunges: Lunge on each side, then switch to jumping lunges. To make it easier, go with static lunges for a gentler approach.

Bear Crawls with Push-Ups: Crawl out to a plank, do a push-up, and crawl back. To add intensity, add a jump at the end.

One Leg Lift to Power Hops: Lift one leg, hop, then switch sides.

Wall Sit with Knee Lifts: Hold a wall sit while lifting one foot at a time.

Dips with Leg Extensions: Triceps dip while lifting one leg at a time.

Burpees: Classic full-body move; add a push-up or jump for boost.

Triceps Push-Ups with Side Planks: Alternate push-ups with side planks.

Bridge with Leg Drops: From a bridge, drop one leg to the side, then switch.

Yoga Classes at MizzouRec

If you’re in need of a lower-intensity, mind-clearing workout, Mizzou’s yoga classes are perfect for stretching and stress reduction. Options include:

Sunrise Yoga: Start your day feeling refreshed and energized.

Vinyasa Yoga: A steady, flowing yoga that’s great for all levels.

Power Yoga: Amp up the energy with this strength-building class.

Stress Reduction Yoga: A great way to unwind and clear your mind.

SUP Yoga: Take your practice to water on a stand-up paddleboard!

Outdoor Cardio Options

Take advantage of Mizzou’s beautiful campus and get some fresh air:

Run, Jog, or Walk Around Stankowski Field: A perfect spot for 30 minutes of cardio.

Stair Climbing: Boost endurance by stair climbing for 35 to 40 minutes around campus buildings.

Simple Ways to Stay Active Every Day

Set a Workout Time: Schedule a specific time in your calendar, so it’s part of your daily routine.

Find a Workout Buddy: Staying active is more fun with friends.

Take the Stairs: Skip the elevator and give yourself a quick boost by using the stairs.

Park Farther Away: An easy way to get in extra steps if you drive to campus.

Study Break Walks: Take short walks during study sessions to clear your head and stretch your legs.

Whether you’re hitting the gym, trying yoga, or simply adding small activities to your day, staying active is all about finding routines that fit your life. Keep experimenting to see what energizes you—and enjoy the health boost along the way!