Magnolias: A Sign of Resilience

When I first came to the University of Missouri, one of the coolest things I learned was that the campus is a botanical garden. As a self-proclaimed plant lover, flowers and trees have always meant more to me than any expensive jewelry or material possessions. They have a way of speaking to me, grounding me in a way few things can.

Assignment turned realization

One day, as I was walking to class, the most beautiful pink blossoms caught my eye. Without even realizing it, I stopped to take pictures. That was the moment I discovered my favorite tree: the magnolia.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

For my visual journalism class, we were assigned to pick a topic and film B-roll for a voiceover. One of the suggested topics was Mizzou’s botanical garden, and I immediately jumped at the idea. It was the perfect excuse to head outside, explore campus and capture footage of the trees—especially the magnolias.

But for me, it wasn’t just about completing an assignment. Something about those flowers resonated with me on a deeper level. This spring, I desperately wanted to create change in my life. (I even wrote an article about it). After enduring my first tough Missouri winter—when everything froze over, and even the trees seemed lifeless—the sight of magnolias blooming felt like a sign.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

Magnolias are symbols of perseverance and resilience—qualities that feel especially relevant during the whirlwind of college life. For me, they symbolized overcoming homesickness, battling imposter syndrome and finding my rhythm in an unfamiliar environment.

This winter was particularly tough. The freezing temperatures, the homesickness and the constant uncertainty—it all hit harder than I expected. It took time to figure out where I truly belonged and what direction I wanted my college experience to take. But when the weather warmed, and the magnolias began to bloom, I felt something shift.

Watching those trees transform from barren and frozen to alive and breathtaking reminded me of an important truth: even after the harshest seasons, growth is possible.

Original photo by Alexis Anderson

Change is inevitable, but it’s easy to feel stuck, especially when everything around you feels stagnant. It’s natural to feel unsure of what’s ahead. Sometimes, all it takes is seeing flowers blossom to remind us that life, like nature, always finds a way to bloom again.