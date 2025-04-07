Small Change, Big Refresh: Simple Ways to Revive Your Routine and Space

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Mizzou chapter.

As the seasons change, I find myself craving a fresh start. While a complete life overhaul isn’t always possible, small changes can make a big difference. Here are some simple ways to reset your space, routine and mindset.

Redo Your Room

You don’t need to buy all new furniture or completely redecorate, but small changes can make your space feel new again. Rearrange your furniture, swap out your bedding, add a new piece of decor or bring in some plants. Even something as simple as updating your lighting can make a big impact.

Change Your Phone Layout

Since many of us spend hours on our phones each day, switching things up can create a subtle but noticeable shift. Change your wallpaper, add new widgets, organize your apps or delete the ones you no longer use. Move your most-used apps to an easy-to-reach spot, and place apps you want to use less in a hard-to-access location. A refreshed phone setup can make your daily routine feel new.

Set a New Alarm Sound

If you dread your morning alarm, try changing the sound. A different tone can interrupt your usual snooze reflex and make waking up easier. Choose something soft and gradual or something upbeat to help you start the day on the right note.

Go Through Your Closet

Before heading to the mall, shop in your own closet. You might rediscover old favorites or find new ways to style pieces you already own. If you come across items you never wear, consider donating or selling them to make room for things you actually love. Changing how you style certain pieces can also help you fall in love with them again.

Try New Recipes

Breaking out of a food rut can be refreshing. Experiment with new flavors, test out a trending recipe or try making your favorite restaurant dish at home. Even something as simple as switching up your morning coffee order can bring a small but satisfying change.

Switch Up Your Music

Music has a huge impact on your mood, so why not explore something new? Lately, I’ve taken a break from my usual Sabrina Carpenter playlist and have been diving into classic rock. Whether it’s discovering a new artist, revisiting old favorites or exploring a different genre, switching up your soundtrack can make everyday moments feel different.

Spring Cleaning

Sometimes, a deep clean is all you need to reset. Declutter your desk, go through that junk drawer you’ve been avoiding or wipe down all the surfaces in your space. A clean environment can help clear your mind and boost productivity.

Try a New Show

If you’ve been rewatching the same comfort shows, consider trying something new. Your watchlist is probably full of series you’ve been meaning to check out—now is the perfect time to start. I finally watched “The Truman Show” and started “Desperate Housewives,” and it’s been a refreshing change from my usual “Gossip Girl” (which I still love).

Experiment With Hairstyles

Changing up your hair doesn’t have to mean a drastic cut or color. Try new styling techniques, experiment with different updos or play around with heatless curls. Pinterest and TikTok are great places to find inspiration.

Paint Your Nails

Something as small as changing your nail color can spark a fresh feeling. Try a new shade, experiment with nail art or switch up the shape. If you usually stick to neutrals, maybe go bold with chrome or glitter.

Update Your Accessories

A simple accessory refresh can elevate your whole vibe. Swap out your everyday jewelry, get a new phone case or try a different style of bag. Even just adding a charm to your purse or backpack can be a small but fun change.

Switch Your Signature Scent

I’ve been loyal to the Bath & Body Works “Into the Night” body spray for months, but the other day I was suddenly over it. If you always wear the same perfume or body spray, try a new fragrance. Scents are tied to memory and emotion, so switching it up can make you feel like you’re entering a new era.

Start a Mini Morning or Night Routine

It doesn’t have to be complicated—add one new habit like stretching in the morning, doing a five minute journal entry or lighting a candle before bed. A small ritual can make your day feel more intentional. I love journaling before bed, but I’ve been trying to incorporate it into my mornings and focus on reading at night instead.

Try a New Coffee or Tea

If you’re trying to cut down on caffeine, swap your usual latte for matcha or a fun herbal tea. If you’re sticking with coffee, try a different roast or a seasonal flavor. With the warmer weather, iced drinks have been my guilty pleasure.

Get a New Notebook or Planner

Sometimes a fresh notebook can be the motivation you need to start journaling or get more organized. If you already have one, try a new approach—bullet journaling, daily affirmations or making mood boards. I recently got a new notebook (to replace the one that was falling apart), and it’s made the usual experience that much better.

Change Your Bedsheets or Pillowcases

This small but effective change can refresh your space. Try a different texture or a fun new color. I recently swapped out my pillowcases and blankets, and my room feels like a completely different vibe.

Change Your Workout or Movement Routine

If you usually go to the gym, try a Pilates or dance workout. If you always run on a treadmill, go for an outdoor jog. Switching things up keeps fitness from feeling repetitive and can make working out more exciting.

Try a Different Makeup Look

If you wear makeup, play around with new techniques. Try a different blush placement, experiment with eyeliner or switch your lipstick shade. Even a small change in your routine can make getting ready feel fresh again./

It can be hard to break out of your usual routine, but just a few little changes can make life a little more interesting.