Get to the Gym Girl! Making Movement a Habit Again

One of my failed New Year’s resolutions was to stay consistent in the gym. During my first semester of college, I was going every single day—sometimes even twice a day. It was my space to be one with my thoughts and process everything happening around me. But as I got more adjusted to college and my schedule filled up, the habit slowly slipped out of my routine.

Eventually, I knew it was time to get back in the gym. At first, I was reluctant. But after one good workout, I remembered exactly why I used to love it. If you’re in the same boat, here’s your guide to reconnecting with the gym.

1. Get a cute fit

One of the best ways to stay motivated is to romanticize the experience—and that starts with looking and feeling good. Even if you’re just picking your favorite pair of leggings, putting effort into the little details makes it easier to show up.

2. Gather your gym essentials

Make sure you have everything you need for a successful workout. The worst feeling is getting halfway through a tough session and realizing your water bottle is empty. Before you start, double check that it’s full, your headphones are charged and everything you need is in your bag.

3. Pick out a fire playlist

Nothing gets you in the zone like the right playlist. Personally, I save trash rap exclusively for the gym—I need something upbeat to push through. Your playlist can be whatever gets you hype, whether that’s Beyoncé or Blink-182.

4. Plan your workout

Even if it’s just a quick outline, having a plan helps take the nerves out of getting back into the gym. It keeps you focused and makes the whole experience feel less overwhelming.

5. Remember no one’s watching you

When I first started working out, I felt like everyone was staring at me and silently judging. The truth is: no one cares. As long as you’re being respectful, no one’s paying that much attention. Go in, do your thing and know that you’re doing great.

6. The hardest part is getting there

The biggest hurdle is usually just walking through the doors. Sometimes, I tell myself I’ll only go for 10 minutes, and I end up getting a full workout in. Trick your brain if you have to—just show up.

Final thoughts

Whether you’re returning to the gym or starting for the first time, I’m proud of you. Investing in yourself is powerful, and every step counts. You’ve got this.