This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article was edited by Leila Hanly

We’ve all experienced it at some point: replaying a conversation in our heads, questioning what someone meant by a particular comment, or hesitating to do something because we’re worried about how it might look to others. Sometimes, we spend more time thinking about how other people perceive us than considering how we actually feel about ourselves.

It’s human nature to want to be liked. We want to feel accepted, appreciated, and understood by the people around us. Whether it’s making friends at university, navigating romantic relationships, or finding our place in social environments, other people’s opinions inevitably influence how we see ourselves. But when does caring about what others think become caring too much? And when does the desire to be accepted start coming at the expense of being ourselves?

Learning to be unbothered isn’t about becoming indifferent to other people; it’s about recognizing that their opinions don’t have to determine our self-worth.

WHy do we care what others think?

Humans are inherently social beings. Our relationships and connections play an important role in shaping our identities, influencing our behaviours, and contributing to our overall well-being. We naturally seek acceptance and belonging because feeling connected to others is an important part of being human. Caring about how we’re perceived isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

But think about how often we consider other people’s opinions before making decisions. We might change an outfit because we’re worried about being judged, hesitate to share an opinion because it differs from everyone else’s, or question whether we’re making the right decisions because they don’t align with what others expect of us. Sometimes, these considerations are harmless. Other times, they can prevent us from expressing ourselves authentically.

The problem arises when our desire for acceptance becomes a dependence on external validation. Instead of considering other people’s opinions alongside our own, we begin prioritizing their approval altogether. We might find ourselves making decisions based on what will make us more likeable rather than what will make us happy. Eventually, the question shifts from “What do I actually want?” to “What will everyone else think?”

The pressure of being perceived.

Much of our behaviour is influenced by how we believe other people perceive us. For university students, these pressures can be particularly noticeable. We’re constantly meeting new people, forming friendships, navigating romantic relationships, and figuring out where we belong. There’s an underlying pressure to fit in and create experiences that reflect the ideal university experience.

Social media can make these expectations even more difficult. We see people sharing their accomplishments, friendships, relationships, and seemingly perfect lifestyles. Although we know social media doesn’t reflect someone’s entire reality, it’s easy to compare our everyday experiences with the carefully selected moments others choose to share. We might start questioning whether we’re doing enough, looking good enough, or making the most of our lives.

The desire to be perceived positively can greatly influence how we present ourselves, sometimes making it difficult to distinguish between who we genuinely are and who we think we’re supposed to be.

WHEN OTHERS’ OPINIONS BECOME OUR OWN.

One of the most concerning parts of relying on external validation is how easily other people’s opinions become incorporated into our own perceptions of ourselves.

One negative comment about our appearance might make us suddenly self-conscious. Being excluded from a social event might leave us questioning whether people truly enjoy our company. Not everyone will like us, agree with us, or understand our decisions, but we can be quick to interpret this as a reflection of our own shortcomings.

When our sense of worth depends heavily on how others perceive us, our confidence becomes fragile. We feel good about ourselves when we’re receiving attention, compliments, or approval, but that confidence can quickly disappear when those things are absent.

Someone else’s inability to recognize your value doesn’t mean you have less of it.

BEing unbothered doesn’t mean not caring.

Being unbothered is often associated with not caring about anything. We’re encouraged to ignore negativity, protect our peace, and stop worrying about what everyone else thinks. But completely disregarding other people’s perspectives isn’t necessarily healthy either.

The goal isn’t to stop caring about others. It’s to stop making their approval a requirement for feeling good about ourselves. We should still value constructive criticism, take accountability for our actions, and consider how our decisions affect the people around us.

You can disagree with someone without feeling the need to change your opinion to maintain their approval. You can make decisions others might not understand without constantly justifying yourself. Not everyone will appreciate your personality or agree with your perspective, and trying to make yourself universally likeable can come at the expense of your individuality.

Prioritize your own opinion.

Learning to care less about external validation starts with developing a stronger understanding of who you are, what you value, and what makes you feel fulfilled outside of other people’s expectations.

Be intentional about your decisions, recognize whose opinions deserve your attention, and allow yourself to make mistakes without believing they diminish your worth. Acknowledge your accomplishments without needing someone else to recognize them and appreciate your strengths without comparing them to someone else’s.

At the end of the day, you will never be everyone’s cup of tea, and that’s not something you need to fix. Perhaps the art of being unbothered isn’t about learning not to care what others think but learning when to stop letting their opinions matter more than your own.

You don’t need everyone to like you to like yourself.