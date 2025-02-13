This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at McMaster chapter.

Oftentimes, we hear people say “Music is therapy”. But have you heard of Music Therapy?

Oftentimes, we hear people say “Music is therapy”. But have you heard of music therapy? Is it merely a marketing gimmick concocted by the streaming platforms to squeeze out your pennies? Or does it genuinely merit its title and offer real benefits? Does it simply involve each individual surrendering themselves to the ‘sway’ing beats of Michael Buble (see what I did there?) or does it go beyond that?

My preliminary interaction with music therapy came into being when I was surfing the internet to read up on research papers for a course assignment I was working on. My search led me to the crevices of the web where I stumbled upon this article “Music therapy improves student mental health, study shows. Rachael Finnerty, a PhD student at McMaster’s Psychology, Neuroscience and Behaviour department investigated 85 undergraduate students who received online group music therapy during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as a way of coping with their stress and anxiety1. The participants’ stress levels were measured using cortisol collected from their hair samples. That got me thinking, what exactly is music therapy?

Music therapy refers to the application of music and musical instruments to forge a therapeutic relationship that caters to the needs of each individual. This approach involves the use of techniques such as creating music, listening to it, or even reflecting on how each sound makes you feel while under the supervision of a trained music therapist. People of all ages, from children to adults, can find music therapy as an outlet to improve their quality of life, even without having any prior musical background associated with them.

So, how does it work? It starts with identifying the patient’s goals and needs and, as such, is often conducted on a one-on-one basis with a certified music therapist. For instance: a person experiencing traces of depression might tune into music therapy as a means of elevating their mood and increasing happiness. The next step involves selecting the most effective method for the treatment process. During a music therapy session, you might be asked to listen to varied genres of music and observe how well you respond to them. You may also be asked to compose your own songs, play any musical instrument, or even sing and dance. The technique that best suits you could be improvised, or the therapist may follow a predefined structure based on the individual’s reactions. Typically, a music therapy session lasts between 30 to 50 minutes.

Music therapy is very versatile in nature as it offers benefits to people facing varying degrees of physical and mental health challenges. Engaging with the appropriate type of music can relieve stress and incite feelings of calmness. It can also stimulate regions within the brain related to memory, sensory relay, and decision-making. Additionally, it poses health benefits by lowering the heart rate and blood pressure, relaxing muscle tension, and strengthening motor skills for differently abled people.

I think the most prevalent challenge I face as a college-going student is managing feelings of depression and anxiety, and many of my peers share the sentiment. Music therapy can be a valuable tool in combating these challenges. However, research indicates that it tends to be most effective when paired with treatments like antidepressants or psychotherapy. The pairing can aid in reducing obsessive intrusive thoughts, depression, and anxiety in people with OCD. In 2016, a feasibility study was conducted exploring how music therapy could be combined with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). Music influences the release of stress hormones in the body, particularly cortisol and adrenaline which alleviate anxiety. Apart from that, listening to music can also trigger the release of dopamine and endorphins, which induce a happy mood and relieve pain.

Every person reacts to music uniquely. While you are vibing on a 10-minute rendition of “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift, someone else might very well be crying their guts out to “Numb” by Linkin Park. But the key takeaway here is that music possesses cathartic powers that heal us within ourselves. Whether you enjoy listening to music while getting your daily workout in or resort to music on a day you’ve had a bad day, music’s multifaceted abilities cannot go unnoticed. However, if you are struggling with clinically diagnosed depression, music therapy can be an effective method you can opt for.