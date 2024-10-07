The Mood-Boosting Benefits Behind Mileage

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Maryland chapter.

As the summer draws to a close, I welcome the autumn months with pumpkin-spice lattes, fall dates and cozy sweaters. The vibrant leaves bring back my nostalgia for “RED (Taylor’s Version)” and scary movies become a must-have in my free time.

However, the sun sinks faster with each passing day and my drive to get out of bed decreases as the rainy weather rolls in.

This feeling is not unique to me, with many of my friends and family experiencing similar effects of lessened exposure to those warm rays. As staying indoors begins to feel more inviting, people receive less natural vitamin D in the body. According to UF Medical Physiology, this deficiency causes a decrease in serotonin, a neurotransmitter and mood-stabilizing hormone, increasing fatigue and feelings of depression, like emptiness, anger and ongoing sadness.

The longer this deficiency continues, the more susceptible we are to weight gain and disrupted circadian rhythms (the biological clock our bodies follow for sleep and waking cycles). Even the effectiveness of the immune system reduces and bone density can become weaker, leading to fragility in the body overall.

Life begins to feel out of control, harnessed to the winter blues, stuck in the natural cycle of waiting for Friday, waiting for spring, waiting for things to magically get better again. What can a girl do to combat this system when nature seems out to get you?

Fortunately, there is a simple solution to fend off this seasonal sadness: running. Now, most people have heard this solution many times and I’m sure it elicits an eye roll or two, but I can firmly attest to the power behind a good sweat with science to prove it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who exercise regularly are shown to exhibit lower chances of depression and anxiety, including the likelihood of short-term episodes. This feeling is because the exertion required in running releases endorphins in the brain, a hormone that energizes the rest of the body. As a result of this newfound energy, mood is often stabilized and can be supported for the rest of the day.

There is also the plus of better quality sleep, something that many young women are deprived of. A poll conducted by Gallup News received an astonishing discovery that only 36% of young women feel they get enough sleep per night. Running can be a pathway to more of those quality Zs, improving circadian rhythm and knocking out those seasonal feels. Sleep is vital to mood maintenance, as people who experience less of that coveted time in bed are more likely to feel negative emotions and, consequently, mental health problems. Sleep is a health factor often overlooked, but there is no denying the positive impact it can have on our physical and mental well beings.

Running is also a truly helpful outlet to relieve pre-existing stress and let go of pent up emotions. Focusing on the draw of your breath, the serene sounds of nature and the rhythmic crunch of your feet on the ground encourages mindfulness. Feel the sun on your back, appreciating that it rose another day. Trying different routes is a great way to explore and feel more excited about getting outside. Movement provides release of tension, especially with a good warmup and cool-down stretch. A body that feels good makes for a mind that feels good.

Taking care of your mental health is a year-round necessity, but the need becomes more prevalent as the sunlight disappears and there are more cloudy days than not. Self care not only involves keeping your appearance clean, but also keeping the mind shining as well.

Personally, I have been running consistently for the majority of the past five years. I love long distance running and am confidently able to say that it improved my life and drive for becoming a better person. I have more energy and feel accomplished, something that I would not have expected that mileage to do for me years ago. Running is what helped me get through some of my toughest mental battles and I hope that everyone can experience the same special connection and satisfaction that I do.