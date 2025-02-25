Healthy Snacks To Get You Through The Semester

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

A snack is the most important part of the day, to me at least. It can get you through that fatiguing workout you’ve forced yourself through at 7 am, get you through that 1-hour and 15-minute class that cuts right into lunchtime, or get you through that 2-hour subway commute to the only internship that wants you. It’s important to fuel your body with healthy and nutritious ingredients to get you through these troubling times in your semester.

My favorite go-to snack is Greek yogurt. If not the most, then one of the most versatile snacks in the whole grocery store. My favorite way to eat Greek yogurt is with strawberries and/or granola. It’s sweet, quick, and packed with feel-good nutrients. It is high in protein, good for digestive health from containing many probiotics, and contains various vitamins like A, B, B12, and Calcium. This is a multi-beneficial snack!

As for how to prepare it, there are many ways. First off, where do you buy it? I personally like to get my Greek yogurt from Trader Joe’s or a regular grocery store if Trader Joe’s is out of the way. My favorite brands are Fage for a big container of yogurt to keep in my dorm fridge or at home on breaks, and Chobani has prepackaged Greek yogurt smoothies that are great for on the go. I also get toppings such as granola (with a little bit of honey or cinnamon for added flavor) and fresh or freeze-dried/dehydrated fruits such as strawberries. Greek yogurt is also a great base for a smoothie on the go with assorted fresh fruits and vegetables, and any other vitamins, probiotics, or oats you like in your smoothies! Fun fact: Greek yogurt is also a pet-friendly snack that has great health benefits for your dog, don’t hesitate to share your fruit and Greek yogurt with them!

Another one of my favorite on-the-go snacks that are more on the salty side is Hippeas. They have a variety of chips, puffs, and straws, in many many sweet and savory flavors. They are a vegan, plant-based-protein, gluten-free, no-nut snack that strives for sustainability and responsible farming. Not only is this snack healthy for you but they are an eco-friendly brand that aims to lower the carbon footprint and help support activist organizations. It’s good for your body and heart!

My personal favorite is the Vegan White Cheddar Puffs, they are comparable to Pirate’s Booty but with better ingredients. Another good flavor of the Puffs is the Nacho Vibes. They also have a limited edition Puff flavor called Mexican Street Corn which sounds to die for, I can’t wait for my next grocery store trip to see if they are available. They also have tortilla chips with flavors such as Sea Salt and Lime and Rockin’ Ranch which are healthier alternatives to Tostitos and Doritos.

This last one requires a little more effort but is definitely one of my favorite snacks and worth the effort. The infamous cucumber salad. I am sure you’ve seen many videos on TikTok and Instagram with people experiencing near-death moments while cutting their cucumbers with that horizontal violent blade. There is a reason why it became so popular and that is because of the diversity of flavors you can accomplish with this simple idea. I’ve seen many iterations, with different flavor profiles so everyone can enjoy this delicious snack.

One recipe that my family is fond of is a Tomato and Cucumber Salad. You start with your tomatoes and cucumbers diced however your heart desires into bite-size pieces, then you add diced onions, Italian dressing, salt, pepper, and oil and vinegar if you choose. This goes great with Italian food as a side or is perfect just as a snack.

Another version of the cucumber salad passed around my family is a dill cucumber salad. This one is my personal favorite that I could eat with every meal for the rest of my life. You slice cucumbers into bite-sized pieces, let them dry a little covered in salt, and after about 30 minutes put them into a big container with sour cream (substitute with greek yogurt for a healthier option), sugar, pepper, minced dill, and vinegar. Then let it sit for a few hours in the fridge before serving.

The other popular recipe I’ve seen is cucumbers with a variation of soy sauce, ginger, sesame seeds, rice wine vinegar, garlic, etc. This is another great variation of the cucumber salad with a completely different flavor profile than the previously mentioned.

It’s so important to fuel your body with what it needs to get you through your day and your strenuous life as a college student. These snacks are great alternatives to candy, processed chips, and products high in gluten, sugar, and dairy that are inflammatory and don’t provide well-rounded nutrients. Be cautious of what you put into your body and happy snacking!