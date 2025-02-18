The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Practice self-care

This is the most important tip to help with combating the mental effects of seasonal depression. Taking care of yourself must be a priority in your routine. Simple practices like journaling or meditating can really help provide mental clarity. Adding a cozy ritual to your daily schedule can also really help. You can light a candle, make tea, or even give yourself time at the end of each day to watch a movie all of which can help create a sense of warmth and comfort.

Create a schedule/daily routine

During the winter months, it may be hard to find motivation which is why maintaining a schedule can help combat winter blues. A good way to start is by ensuring you are getting enough sleep by waking up and going to bed around the same time. Not getting enough sleep can affect your mood and energy. From there you can plan specific times for meals, school, work, and relations. By creating a schedule, you are building a structure that keeps you focused and busy which can help maintain your mental well-being.

Exercise

Exercise is so important to your mental health. It raises and releases endorphins and serotonin levels in your body which helps boost your mood. During the winter it may be hard to find motivation to exercise, which is why my advice would be to start small. To start you can commit to just 10 minutes of movement a day, and over time you can increase the amount of time spent exercising. You don’t even have to go outside or to the gym, because there are plenty of ways to stay active indoors. Climbing stairs, stretching, yoga, or home workouts on YouTube are some examples of great ways to get moving indoors. Over time, you’ll notice the positive effects on your mental health and physical well-being.

Vitamin D

Deficiency in Vitamin D is often linked to seasonal depression, particularly during the winter when sunlight exposure is limited. Due to the weather, it may be difficult to find yourself wanting to go outside.

To combat this, you can take Vitamin D tablets (however, consult with your doctor before taking any type of supplement), but if possible try to get outside during daylight hours. Even if it’s just walking to class or walking to get food with your friends sunlight exposure can help stimulate your body’s production of Vitamin D. Another option is a Vitamin D lamp. These lamps emit ultraviolet (UV) radiation that’s similar to sunlight. (One should consult their doctor before using).

Connect with friends

The cold weather may make you feel like staying inside is the best option. However, the best thing you can do for yourself is spend time connecting with friends and family. Even if it’s just a quick phone or video call, maintaining regular contact with others can lift your spirits. In addition, it can also help you keep on track with your schedule. You can allot days where you and your friends get together for a bite to eat or just to socialize. This also creates an opportunity to be active together, whether it’s going for a walk or to the gym; having others there with you can make it easier to stick to a routine and feel motivated. You might find that just chatting, sharing experiences, or having a laugh can significantly improve your mood.

Authors note:

This article is meant to provide helpful tips for managing seasonal depression, but if you’re feeling overwhelmed or having thoughts of self-harm or suicide, please know that you’re not alone. It’s crucial to talk to someone who can help. If you feel like giving up, don’t! 988 is the national suicide and Crisis lifeline. It’s your connection to free, confidential crisis counseling. You can reach the toll-free helpline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by phone, text, and online chat. Your life matters, and there is always help available.