How I Cope With My Anxiety as a College Student

Having anxiety is a part of my life that I have to deal with every day. It’s certainly not easy but I have figured out ways to manage it.

The one big thing I tell myself is that it’s always going to be okay in the end and that nothing scary will happen. I usually tend to freak out over small things that may not seem like a big deal to others, so putting myself in a good mindset before I go and do something is always a must for me.

One technique that helps me is using the 3-3-3 rule which is: you find three things you can hear, smell, and see. I don’t use this technique all the time since it’s usually hard for me to get out of an anxious state of mind. Another technique is some basic breathing exercises. I personally use the 4-7-8 rule, which is: you inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds, and then exhale for 8 seconds. This one helps me focus and distracts me from thinking about what I’m so anxious about.

Usually when I get assigned big assignments like essays, presentations, or big projects, I tend to procrastinate and get super riled up. Some ways I help myself to focus on the task at hand without feeling overwhelmed by them is finding a cozy space to do them. I personally don’t like doing assignments in my dorm since I find it distracting; I’d rather go to the library or sit somewhere secluded and quiet. One thing I love while doing my work is listening to some light music. I don’t like super distracting music while I do my work, but putting on some mellow music helps me focus and puts me into a good mood. Lastly, I set timers for myself so that I can stop and take a break to let myself relax before getting right back into it since it helps me calm my mind down.

These are just a few ways that I can relieve my anxiety when I’m super anxious or worried about something. Living with anxiety constantly and having that sense of paranoia and fear can be exhausting, but I always work a way around it somehow!