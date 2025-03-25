Glute Day Non-Negotiables to Turn Your Butt From Flat to Fat

2025 is your year to look and feel your best. If you want to grow your glutes and confidence, here are five exercises that you should never skip.
Disclaimer: These are the exercises that worked for me. There are many other factors that go into seeing noticeable results, such as body composition, diet, and consistency. Every body is different, and every body is beautiful!!!
- Hip Thrusts
Hip Thrusts target the gluteus maximus, which is the largest muscle in the glutes. They allow for easy progressive overload (slowly increasing your weight) while ensuring glute isolation.
Here’s How:
- Set Up – Sit with your upper back against a bench, keep your feet flat, and place a barbell (weight) over your hips (use a pad for comfort).
- Position – Keep feet hip-width apart and shins vertical at the top.
- Lift – Drive through your heels, extend your hips, and squeeze your glutes at the top.
- Lower – Lower hips slowly without resting your butt on the ground.
- Repeat – Do 8-12 reps, 3-4 sets for best results.
- Single Leg RDLs
Single Leg RDLs help improve balance while glute and hamstring growth. They utilize core muscles for stability, making them a great exercise for increasing strength, coordination, and overall athletic performance.
Here’s How:
- Set Up – Stand on one leg, keeping hands at your sides or adding a weight for extra resistance.
- Hinge – Push your hips back while lowering your torso and extending your free leg behind you (similar to doing a lunge).
- Balance – Keep your core tight and back straight as you lower the weight.
- Lift – Drive through your planted heel, returning to standing.
- Repeat – Do 8-12 reps per leg, maintaining control.
- Deadlifts
Deadlifts are a compound exercise (an exercise that utilizes more than one muscle group at a time) that involve lifting a weight from the ground to a standing position. They target the glutes, hamstrings, lower back, core, and grip strength.
Here’s How:
- Set Up – Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding your weight over the middle of your foot.
- Brace & Hinge – Engage your core, push hips back, and keep your chest up.
- Lift – Drive through your heels, extend hips, and stand tall.
- Lower – Hinge at the hips, control the bar back down to the floor.
- Repeat – Do 5-10 reps, keeping a neutral spine and tight core.
- Hip Abductions
Hip Abductions are exercises that target the gluteus medius and minimus. They help achieve the “rounder” glute look.
Here’s How:
- Set Up – Sit on the hip abduction machine, feet on the footpads.
- Position – Adjust the pad placement so your knees start close together.
- Brace your core – Press your legs outward against resistance.
- Return – Slowly return to the starting position with control.
- Repeat – Do 8-12 reps, 3-4 sets for best results.
- Glute kickbacks
Glute kickbacks are an isolation exercise that target the glute muscles, especially the gluteus maximus.
Here’s How:
- Set Up – Get into an all-fours position (hands under shoulders, knees under hips).
- Position – Loop a resistance band around your thighs or ankles (optional).
- Brace your core – Keep your knee slightly bent, lift one leg straight back, squeezing your glutes.
- Return – Lower it slowly without touching the ground.
- Repeat – Do 12-15 reps per leg, 3-4 sets.