The Importance of Self-care

Self-care is something that is very needed in life. I feel you should always prioritize yourself over anything, no matter what you do. Whenever you feel low, stressed, or bored, you can practice self-care. Lzet me tell you a few ways to take care and enjoy yourself.

The first thing that helps me is journaling. I feel like journaling is a method that decompresses your mind and thoughts and lets all of your emotions out. By writing out your plans and days, it will help release every emotion and will make you feel better at the end of the day. I know it has helped me a lot whenever I’m stressed about things and I like to write every detail of what happened.

The next thing is watching shows and doing skin care. I feel it’s important to take care of your skin because you do not want to break out and want to maintain your health. Watching shows also helps you be very inclined to what you’re watching as well as enjoying the comfort and the concept of the storyline. Currently, I’ve been binge watching Vampire Diaries and I’ve been truly enjoying watching it and it has comforted me in so many ways.

The most important one is prioritizing going to the gym. It’s important to gain some muscles and also to get some steps in!! It’s also a way to protect your mind, your physical and mental health, and even reduce stress. I try to go once a week just to get some steps in, but it helps a lot because at the end of the day I feel like I accomplished something.

So go ahead and do some cardio even if it’s for 30 minutes and blast some music in your headphones. One of my favorite pieces of advice is to take yourself out somewhere. What I mean is take yourself to grab a food or a drink and even go shopping because at the end of the day you deserve to treat yourself.