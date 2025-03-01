Hot Girl Walks: Why You Need Them and the Best Songs to Match

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

With what seems like a neverending winter, we’ve all been looking for a source of serotonin to boost our moods. Classes are crazy, walking outside in the wind is painful, and life would be better if we just laid in bed all day… right? While I would love nothing more than to bed rot all day, I feel a lot more motivated when I get some form of movement in. Whether that be cardio, lifting, or simply walking on the treadmill, it lifts my mood. If you struggle to find the motivation to workout and you are craving a bit of a mood booster, grab your walking shoes and your headphones – it’s time to hot girl walk.

There are no qualifications for a hot girl walk; just do what feels good. Walk with an incline or not, hold onto the rails or not, and put on a show, or not! It’s totally up to you how you spend this time for yourself. I love to walk outside, but with the cold weather, the treadmill is all I have. I like to play catchy music that makes a good beat, especially something you could dance to. Here is a playlist of my favorite songs for a 45ish minute hot girl walk:

“Telephone” by Lady Gaga feat. Beyonce (3:41)

“Right Round” by Flo Rida feat. Kesha (3:23)

“It’s ok I’m ok” by Tate McRae (2:37)

“No Hands” by Waka Flocka Flame (4:22)

“Maneater” by Nelly Furtado (4:19)

“The Way I Are” by Timbaland feat. Keri Hilson & D.O.E. (2:59)

“Temperature” by Sean Paul (3:39)

“Closer” by Ne-Yo (3:57)

“Breakin’ Dishes” by Rihanna (3:21)

“Party Monster” by The Weeknd (4:10)

“That’s My Girl” by Fifth Harmony (3:24)

“Jumpin’, Jumpin’” by Destiny’s Child (3:50)

These songs will take you through a variety of paces, with opportunities to add a jog in. If you like cycling, I have also done all of these songs in one of my Spin classes, and it’s a lot of fun too! Just remember to have fun with it and make it something you truly enjoy. There are so many times that a quick walk has uplifted my spirit and changed my mindset. Go strut your stuff!