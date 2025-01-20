This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter.

New semester, new me! Spring semester just started last week and I can’t believe that this is my fourth semester here at Thomas Jefferson University. I have three goals that I want to share that could also inspire you readers as well.

work out My first goal is that I want to start working out. Last semester, I promised myself to give time to work out but due to the classes, I was taking I barely had the chance to go to the gym. This time, since I’m not taking so many credits, I want to at least workout twice a week, either in the mornings or after 6 on Mondays and Wednesdays. attend more events The second goal is to attend more events this semester. In spring semesters, there are usually a lot of events happening due to the weather such as the cherry blossom festival, gingerbread house making with HC at Jefferson, and many more. This is also a way to interact with more people and to have fun! spend more time studying My third goal is to make sure I dedicate my time to studying for exams and quizzes. By studying in advance and learning the materials the days that I go to lectures, I can perform better and retain more information.

This spring semester I want to work smarter and not harder, but also have fun as well!