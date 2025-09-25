Cycle Syncing: Does it Work? Is it a Myth?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Jefferson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cycle syncing has become a buzzword in the fitness and wellness space, mostly on TikTok and Instagram. Influencers and even some fitness coaches swear by its benefits and even sell programs based on it. However, is there real science behind it, or is it just another wellness myth?

Cycle syncing is a wellness strategy suggesting that women should align their diets, workouts, and even work tasks with the four phases of their menstrual cycle: the menstrual, follicular, ovulatory, and luteal phases. This trend claims that this approach enhances energy, reduces PMS symptoms, and improves results in the gym by working with your hormone fluctuations, not against them.

However, the scientific research shows no support for this trend being effective. A 2025 study published on the National Library of Medicine states that the research is inconclusive, and this trend risks perpetuating misinformation and strengthening gendered stereotypes. Social media is such a strong influence on the population’s health habits, and cycle syncing sounds especially enticing to young women. As women, our bodies are unique, so social media will find ways to capitalize on this by creating trends such as cycle syncing. It’s easy to see why cycle syncing feels empowering since it encourages women to listen to their bodies and rest without guilt. But when it becomes overdone, it can unintentionally limit women’s potential in the gym.

Our workouts and training shouldn’t be dictated by what phase of our cycle we’re in, but rather by how we feel day to day. If we physically don’t feel well because we’re menstruating or have underlying medical conditions that manifest when we are menstruating (PCOS, Endometriosis, etc.), then definitely take it easy in the gym. However, if we feel good enough to work out on any given day, why shouldn’t we? According to cycle syncing, women should take off from lifting weights during their luteal and menstrual phase, and focus on more low-impact exercises like yoga, walking, and pilates. That’s half the month!

Rejecting the idea of cycle syncing is actually more empowering for women, because we shouldn’t put limits on our capabilities just because of our sex. Additionally, as a society, we should be encouraging women to lift more, not less. The benefits of lifting weights are extensive, and nationally, most women aren’t lifting enough to begin with, so if we don’t have to stop, why would we?

