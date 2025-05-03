This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Summer is coming, but before we can relax and enjoy our three months of break, we have to get through finals. No matter what your major is, finals hit us hard, especially for the spring semester. So, here are some tips for staying healthy during finals week, when we know all you want to do is sit in bed and watch Netflix.

1. Meal prep (And make it healthy!)

If you meal prep already, then this’ll be easy! If not, no worries! We have an article published on some easy lunch & dinner recipes, and here are some more meal prep ideas. The point is, make it healthy! Focus on eating a lot of fruits, vegetables, and lean protein. These foods (plus more linked below) are good for building up your energy and preventing fatigue. Block an hour or two at the beginning of every week to make these meals, and you can study while you cook as well!

Source: https://www.healthline.com/health/food-nutrition/foods-that-beat-fatigue

2. Stick to a tight sleep schedule

Finals week workload is a lot, but that shouldn’t stop you from getting 8 hours of sleep every night. The important thing isn’t waking up at the crack of dawn (unless you have 8 AMs) but waking up at a reasonable time that works for you. If you end up sleeping at 1 AM (we get it, it happens), it’s okay to wake up at 9:30. Also, go to sleep and wake up at the same time each day. This helps build a habit and prevent you from feeling groggy because you’re not used to waking up so early.

3. Take ACTUAL breaks

You probably know that study breaks are important, but most of the time, you’re probably doom-scrolling during these breaks. Doom-scrolling on Instagram or TikTok just puts more stress on your brain, not giving you a proper break. Instead, rest your eyes for a while. Don’t get straight into bed, but close your eyes (ice packs/cold water also help!). Use your breaks to focus on your hobbies or maybe even do some chores! Bake some dessert, do the laundry, call your friends for a quick yap session, etc. Taking these types of breaks will bring back your energy and help you focus during the next study session.

Overall, make sure to not skimp out on taking care of your mind and body this finals week. Grades are important, sure, but your health is even more important. Best of luck!